2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Monday's moves

8) While other teams look for new quarterback solutions, the Vikings and Falcons are kicking that can down the road another year. Kirk Cousins' one-year extension caught me off guard to a greater degree than it should have. The Vikings needed the cap relief Cousins' new deal provided, and the team had clearly decided to roll with him for another season, this time with old friend Kevin O'Connell as his head coach. But Cousins continues to wield an incredible amount of power for a mid-level, slightly-above-average starting quarterback, already guaranteeing his salary for 2023 at $30 million. The Vikings are paying heavily for this way of doing business in the present and will pay for it even more when this process ends. They probably wouldn't have done the extension unless they believed strongly in Cousins. It's similar to how the Saints treated Drew Brees late in his career and how the Bucs treat Tom Brady, with the main difference here being those are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.