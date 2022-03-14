Ex-Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet will stay retired despite Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers star unretired. Another will not.

While ﻿Tom Brady﻿ returns, guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ will remain retired, his agent, Andy Ross, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Ross noted that Brady's return made the decision harder on Marpet, but the Pro Bowler will plow forward with the next chapter of his life. Marpet is going back to school to earn his master's degree.

"He already bought a backpack," Ross told Garafolo.

Marpet is planning to work in the mental health field. According to Ross, he is discussing a variety of options with multiple charities to support and provide care to those with mental health issues.