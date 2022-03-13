Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Well, that didn't last long.
Roughly two months after announcing his retirement, quarterback Tom Brady announced Sunday he will return to play for his 23rd season and do so "in Tampa."
Around the NFL will have more shortly.
The Minnesota Vikings are signing Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract 2023, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Michael Gallup and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Giants TE Evan Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver.
Tight end Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
Defensive back Devin McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign WR Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the J.C. Jackson sweepstakes.
The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have made trade offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with the Texans QB soon.
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
