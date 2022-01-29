Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

Published: Jan 29, 2022 at 02:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The greatest NFL player of all time is calling it a career.

Tom Brady is retiring after 22 years in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 44-year-old walks away after the most prolific career in football history.

Brady was famously selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, 199th overall by the New England Patriots. Sporting an unparalleled competitive drive, the QB used that draft status to fuel his Hall of Fame career.

Brady took over as the full-time starter in New England during his second NFL season, and the rest, as they say, is history.

TB12 walks away with a trophy case overflowing with awards.

Brady ends his career as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner. He was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

It might be easier to list the quarterbacking records Brady doesn't own at this point.

The G.O.A.T. ranks No. 1 in NFL history in completions (7,263), pass attempts (11,317), yards (84,520), pass TDs (624), starts (316), QB wins (243), Pro Bowl nods (15), and Super Bowl MVPs (5). In addition, Brady led the NFL in TD passes five times (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021), most such seasons by any player in NFL history.

Related Content

news

Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

The Chiefs released ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Raiders CB was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.
news

Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach 

The New York Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: 'You want to take shots down the field'

Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays himself as new coach of the Broncos, but which quarterback he'll be imparting them to remains to be seen. Hackett is the first to fill one of nine NFL head coaching vacancies, and at his introductory news conference Friday, he deferred questions about personnel, and the quarterback position in particular.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Check out injury reports for the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams ahead of Championship Sunday of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu practiced for the second day in a row. While the Chiefs safety remains in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year's NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
news

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW