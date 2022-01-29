Buccaneers QB Tom Brady retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

The greatest NFL player of all time is calling it a career.

Tom Brady is retiring after 22 years in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 44-year-old walks away after the most prolific career in football history.

Brady was famously selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, 199th overall by the New England Patriots. Sporting an unparalleled competitive drive, the QB used that draft status to fuel his Hall of Fame career.

Brady took over as the full-time starter in New England during his second NFL season, and the rest, as they say, is history.

TB12 walks away with a trophy case overflowing with awards.

Brady ends his career as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner. He was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

It might be easier to list the quarterbacking records Brady doesn't own at this point.