Tom Brady retirement reaction: NFL community celebrates legendary QB's career

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career is near its end, and players around the NFL are paying tribute to the sport's most prolific player.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is planning to retire after 22 seasons in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, winning seven Super Bowls and three league MVPs over the course of his historic career. He also played with and against countless players from multiple generations of the game.
Below is a selection of the reaction to Brady's expected retirement from the future Hall of Famer's teammates, opponents and admirers from across the sport: