Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady-led late rally comes up short vs. Rams in Divisional Round

Brady had accomplished at least one more career first on Sunday, when he was called for his maiden unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for screaming at an official, but that comeback was a throwback. The Rams led by 24 points in the third quarter, thanks to a lifeless, tired-looking start by the Bucs. That was before the Bucs began inching, and then roaring, back. The Rams fumbled four times -- all four were recovered by the Bucs -- and missed short on a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, fueling a Bucs offense that, for most of the day, had been unable to protect Brady and had sputtered as a result. When Leonard Fournette scampered 9 yards on fourth down for the tying touchdown -- the fans who hadn't made it to the parking lot now jammed into standing areas -- it felt familiar. This is what Brady has done over two decades. This was a more appropriate way for what could be his final game to play out.

The end is rarely well-scripted, though, even for the greatest players, and the fact that Brady was on the sideline, watching another quarterback make a spectacular heave to put his team into winning position, did not fit into any imagining of how Brady might depart. But the winner of seven Super Bowls and the possessor of a staggering consistency that drove his teams to 14 conference championship games was left to watch.

Until recently, it had been assumed that Brady would be back next season. But on Sunday night, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was careful to say it was up to Brady.

Brady himself had once said he would retire when he sucked. This season, he put together an MVP-caliber season and receiver Mike Evans called him one of the best players and leaders ever.

"We need him back," Evans said. He isn't wrong.