Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game vs. the New York Jets.

In releasing Brown, the Buccaneers said in a statement that he was "cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play."

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the Bucs said in a statement. "While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play. We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

Brown said Wednesday night in his first public comments since he exited the Buccaneers' win over the Jets that "I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, my pain was extreme." During the third quarter of Sunday's Bucs' comeback win over the Jets, Brown could be seen pulling off his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads on the sideline. He then ran off the field, doing jumping jacks and waving to the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Brown said he was approached on the sideline by Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who asked what was wrong with him. After telling the coach it was his ankle, Brown said Arians "then ordered me to get on the field." Brown said he told Arians that he couldn't play and was then told, "You're done," by Arians.

Arians addressed Brown's allegations during a Thursday news conference.

"Just to clear you up on some things that happened: At no point and time during that game did he ever ask the trainer or doctor about his ankle," Arians said. "That's the normal protocol, you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it. So obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game. He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted, got that calmed down, players took care of that. It started again on the sideline, we called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, he refused to go in the game. That's when I look back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back, approached him about what was going on, 'I ain't playin.' 'What's going on?' 'I ain't gettin' the ball.' That's when I said you're done, get the F out of here, and that's the end of it. And we're working on Carolina. That's the end of the story, and hopefully it ends today."

Arians' comments Thursday are in line with what he told reporters on Monday when he said he was not informed by Brown that he was unable to play due to his health. "I mean, what happened. ... It was pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it," Arians said at the time.