Buccaneers close to one-year deal with WR Antonio Brown 

Published: Oct 23, 2020 at 06:28 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Antonio Brown will be eligible to play in the NFL in about two weeks. He might be on a team before then.

The Buccaneers are close to agreeing on a one-year deal with Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The former All-Pro is scheduled to visit Tampa Bay this weekend, thanks to the urging of quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who first campaigned for the Bucs to pursue Brown upon his own signing in March, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle first reported the development.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

