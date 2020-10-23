Buccaneers close to one-year deal with WR Antonio Brown 

Antonio Brown will be eligible to play in the NFL in about two weeks. He might be on a team before then.

The Buccaneers are close to agreeing on a one-year deal with Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The former All-Pro is scheduled to visit Tampa Bay this weekend, thanks to the urging of quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who first campaigned for the Bucs to pursue Brown upon his own signing in March, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle first reported the development.