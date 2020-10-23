Seahawks QB Russell Wilson believes Antonio Brown is 'humbled,' should get another chance

Interest from the Seattle Seahawks -- and other teams -- in signing free-agent wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ has been present since June.

But with Brown eligible to come off suspension following Week 8, Seahawks quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is making it known he's interested in Seattle bringing in the former All-Pro and believes he deserves another chance.

"I think Antonio definitely has taken those steps [in the right direction], and like I said, nobody's perfect," Wilson said Thursday, via ESPN. "From the conversations I've had with him, he's really been remorseful and he's been humbled along the way. Like I said, I pray that he can continue to grow, just like anybody."

Brown, 32, is currently serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy, which stems from a no contest plea to burglary and battery charges from a January incident in Florida, and accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman who accused Brown of making past unwanted advances toward her.

Brown is no stranger to controversy, but Wilson is in his corner and hopes A.B. will be on his team.

"I think the reality about Antonio is he is one of the best players to play this game obviously," Wilson said. "I think that he has always been a special player in terms of [on] the field. The reality with Antonio is, he's had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late. I think he's gone through a lot of things he wishes he could take back and do, and just not say, whatever it might be. But I think he is a special player, for sure. I don't know what's going to happen with him or not. I don't know how serious it is us getting him or not. But I do know that obviously he can play some football. I think that's the thing. I've developed a personal relationship with him, and not everybody is perfect. And I think that's the reality, none of us are. So hopefully he gets to play football again."

With all the off-the-field issues, there's also Brown's rash of issues with what is now three former teams. After seven Pro Bowl trips in nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown was released. He then signed with the Raiders only to be released before playing a game. And finally, he was a Patriot, but played just one game with them before a release.

But Wilson believes a different setting will bode will for Brown.

"I think with Coach [Pete] Carroll, I think with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think if he does play football, I think this is a great place if he does play again," Wilson said. "I think this is a place where he'll grow a lot as a man too, as well. And I think that we're going to continue to try to help anybody who walks in this locker room as you guys know. ... That's just part of our culture is trying to help people.