Free-agent WR Antonio Brown suspended eight games

Antonio Brown will officially miss half of the 2020 season.

Brown has been suspended eight games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Brown is currently a free agent. He played just one game with the New England Patriots last season before being released.

Pelissero added Brown's suspension takes effect Week 1, regardless of whether he is on a team's roster, and could be extended if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida.