Seahawks, Ravens have discussed signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown played in just one game last season and faces a litany of off-field issues that could ultimately lead to a suspension. The talent of one of the best receivers in the game, however, could get Brown another shot.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Tuesday on NFL NOW that the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are having internal discussions about potentially bringing in the former All-Pro wideout.

"Teams are sniffing around," Silver said. "I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition ... assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens -- his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team -- they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Brown pleaded no contest earlier this month to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL is also investigating civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown in addition to intimidating texts to a woman accusing the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The latter incident ultimately led to Brown's release from New England after he played in just one game. Prior to joining the Patriots, Brown spent the offseason with Oakland, where he had a multitude of issues, including a foot injury following a cryotherapy mishap and complaints about his helmet. The 31-year-old ultimately coaxed his release from the Raiders.

Teams signing Brown will have to weigh his unquestionable talent with potential distractions and off-field questions, as well as any potential league discipline.

The Seahawks and Ravens have both sought to upgrade the receiving corps of playoff-caliber squads. Thus far Baltimore eschewed the veteran market, leaning on a top trio of Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead. Pairing Antonio Brown with his cousin, Marquise, could make an already dynamic offense even more potent. The question is whether John Harbaugh would want to inject Brown into what seems a harmonious locker room that won 14 games last season.