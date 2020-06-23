Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 02:37 PM

Seahawks, Ravens have discussed signing Antonio Brown

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Antonio Brown played in just one game last season and faces a litany of off-field issues that could ultimately lead to a suspension. The talent of one of the best receivers in the game, however, could get Brown another shot.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Tuesday on NFL NOW that the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are having internal discussions about potentially bringing in the former All-Pro wideout.

"Teams are sniffing around," Silver said. "I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition ... assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens -- his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team -- they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Brown pleaded no contest earlier this month to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida.

The NFL is also investigating civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown in addition to intimidating texts to a woman accusing the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The latter incident ultimately led to Brown's release from New England after he played in just one game. Prior to joining the Patriots, Brown spent the offseason with Oakland, where he had a multitude of issues, including a foot injury following a cryotherapy mishap and complaints about his helmet. The 31-year-old ultimately coaxed his release from the Raiders.

Teams signing Brown will have to weigh his unquestionable talent with potential distractions and off-field questions, as well as any potential league discipline.

The Seahawks and Ravens have both sought to upgrade the receiving corps of playoff-caliber squads. Thus far Baltimore eschewed the veteran market, leaning on a top trio of Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead. Pairing Antonio Brown with his cousin, Marquise, could make an already dynamic offense even more potent. The question is whether John Harbaugh would want to inject Brown into what seems a harmonious locker room that won 14 games last season.

The Seahawks, who have also considered bringing back Josh Gordon if reinstated, seem destined to add another receiver at some point. Seattle brought in Philip Dorsett this offseason to go alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints beat the Steelers 31-28. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Tomlin: Medical experts comfortable with Big Ben's rehab

Mike Tomlin said he hasn't personally witnessed Ben Roethlisberger's workouts this offseason. But the Steelers coach noted Big Ben is pleased with his progress after missing most of last season with an elbow injury, and so are his doctors.
TAMPA, FL - MAY 11, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is photographed in uniform for the first time as a member of the Bucs. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and about a dozen of his teammates held a workout Tuesday, days after the NFLPA warned players to halt private sessions.
Dobbins lands in a great spot for his future fantasy value, as the Ravens led the NFL in rushing percentage and should continue in that mold under OC Greg Roman. The issue is his short-term value, as the team is loaded at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all in the mix. So while Dobbins will no doubt see some of the workload, he isn't likely to see enough to make a major impact in 2020.
news

Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

The Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of RB J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 draft. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal. 
Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter
news

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, who took over after William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, stepped down as the principal owner of the team. Sheila Ford Hamp will succeed her mother as the club's principal owner and chairman.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a number of new players on offense in this year, and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell wants Jared Goff to put his stamp on the unit.
Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'
news

Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

Last season, the New York Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the league. Can newly acquired wideout Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims help quarterback Sam Darnold turn things around?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss
news

John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss

Ravens coach respectfully disagrees with his MVP quarterback on Baltimore's playoff loss: "We just didn't play well."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters a meeting during the NFL Spring Meeting at the Whitley Hotel Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL reopens New York office, commissioner among returners

As New York begins reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL employees are returning to the league office at 345 Park Avenue.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Jets' Jamal Adams shouts out he's 'trying' to get traded to Cowboys

New York safety has requested a trade and told a fan he's "trying" to get to Dallas. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL