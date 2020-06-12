Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 12, 2020 04:10 PM

Antonio Brown pleads no contest in battery case, gets probation

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to burglary and battery charges stemming from a January incident in Florida. The free-agent wide receiver's plea was accepted by a Broward County court.

Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if necessary, per a Broward County Court disposition order. The 31-year-old may travel within the country for work purposes but may not make direct contact with the victims.

"Rather than engage in a protracted legal case," Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, said in a statement, "Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career."

Brown turned himself in to a Florida jail on January 24 after a warrant was issued for his arrest pertaining to an altercation with a moving company earlier that week. He was charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief and released from jail on $110,000 bond shortly thereafter.

Brown has been out of the NFL ever since the New England Patriots released him last September after the receiver allegedly sent intimidating text messages to a woman accusing Brown of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The NFL is currently investigating civil allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown in addition to the intimidating texts.

After Brown was detained in January, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the league was still reviewing the receiver's case and wanted what was best for Brown.

"In Antonio's situation, I think the first thing is, for all of us, to think about the well-being of Antonio," Goodell said. "To understand what Antonio's going through. We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the NFLPA have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio. We want to help get him on the right track, and get him in a position where he is in a zone where he thinks he can be successful in life. And we are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and from our standpoint that's the first step. The first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."

Brown's status remains under review from the NFL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. A civil suit filed in September by Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, who has accused Brown of sexual assault and rape, is still ongoing. Brown has countersued for defamation.

Related Content

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: 'I still feel like this is my team'

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky talked to the media Friday for the first time since the Bears traded for Nick Foles earlier this offseason.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the sideline during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the New York Jets on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

John Harbaugh voices concerns with NFL's COVID-19 protocols 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed the NFL's recently released COVID-19 guidelines for when players return to team facilities.
NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
news

NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday in an internal memo to staff that the league will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19 as a recognized holiday and the league's offices will be closed that day.
Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort
news

Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort

The Patriots would be missing their feature back if there were minicamps. Sony Michel had foot surgery in May and his timetable to return is unknown, Mike Giardi reports.
Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff
news

Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff

Denard Robinson hasn't been with an NFL franchise since 2016. Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former fifth-round pick will soon find himself occupying an NFL sideline again.
Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense
news

Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense

The Cleveland tailback expects to contribute much more now that he isn't facing a half-season-long suspension, mainly because his new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, runs an offense that aims to maximize the talents of its runners.
Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick
news

Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but, due to the recent social activity taking place around the world, he's become a topic in the news again.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Titans GM: Contract talks with Derrick Henry have been positive

Derrick Henry was franchise tagged in March and signed his tag in April, securing his services in Tennessee for 2020. The greater goal for the two sides, though, is to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Titans general manager Jon Robinson provided an update Thursday on where things stand with Henry and his next contract.
Southern California defensive back Austin Jackson (73) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round OT Austin Jackson

The Dolphins have now signed two of their three first-round picks, inking offensive tackle Austin Jackson on Thursday. Miami locked up QB Tua Tagovailoa last month.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL