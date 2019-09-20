Patriots release WR Antonio Brown amid allegations

Published: Sep 20, 2019 at 09:15 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Antonio Brown era in New England lasted less than two weeks and just one game.

The Patriots released the wide receiver on Friday amid allegations of sexual assault.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown took to social media immediately following news of his release breaking. The receiver thanked New England for the opportunity, alongside photos of his lone game played with the team.

Brown spent just 11 days with the organization after he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots that day and signed it on Sept. 9. Brown's deal included a $9 million signing bonus, but it wasn't all due at signing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. It's unclear how much New England compensated Brown for his short stay in Foxborough.

"It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots," Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted following the receiver's release. "But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."

Brown was productive on the field in his short time with New England. The receiver played 21 snaps in the Patriots' 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, recording four catches on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.

But AB's time in New England was more fraught with off-the-field issues than on-field action.

The receiver was accused by a former trainer, Britney Taylor, of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed on Sept. 10. The league is currently investigating the allegations. Taylor spoke with league investigators on Monday.

On Thursday night, more allegations were levied against Brown. A female artist, who was hired to paint a mural in Brown's Pittsburgh home in 2017, came forward to Sports Illustrated earlier in the week with accusations regarding the wide receiver making past unwanted advances toward her. In text messages presented to S.I. on Thursday evening, Brown questioned the accuser's allegations and encouraged those in the group text chain to investigate her.

The NFL is also investigating those allegations and the text messages sent by Brown, the league confirmed Friday evening.

"Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation," an NFL spokesman said in a statement. "We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

"As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner's exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

When asked earlier Friday about the new allegations, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on the matter.

"I know there are questions about Antonio [Brown]," Belichick said. "We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we're looking into. But I'm not going to have any comment on the off-the-field situations or questions on that."

Asked about what Brown's role would be in New England's Week 3 game against the New York Jets, Belichick said, "Uh, no. I'm not going to get into that. We're going to do what's best for our team like we always do."

Five hours later, Brown was released.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW