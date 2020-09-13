Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

The Arizona Cardinals reached into their collective wallets the past few weeks, inking big-money contract extensions for stars Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins. Both players are now under contract through 2024.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson has one year left on his contract at just over $12.5 million. After that, it could get interesting.

With the cornerback market rising steadily, sources say Arizona has had no recent talks with Peterson about his contract and none are scheduled. With Week 1 today -- the Cardinals debut against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET -- Peterson gets another vested season under his belt. Assuming contract talks stay where they are, Peterson may be on his way to becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Peterson, who is at the end of a five-year, $70.05 million contract, recently told reporters that he's "at peace" with where his contract situation is.

"There's nothing I can do about it," Peterson said. "I'm under contract until the end of the season. All I can do right now is play ball."

Calling last year's rough beginning a "boo-boo," Peterson finished the season strong and hopes to build on that for a stellar 2020.