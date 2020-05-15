Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, per the affidavit.

Baker and Dunbar allegedly stole $12,400 and four watches valuated at a total of $61,100 and were armed with semi-automatic firearms in the course of the robbery, per the report. However, the report could not "conclusively state that Dunbar committed the offense of aggravated assault with a firearm."

One of the alleged victims added that he had met Baker and Dunbar at a party roughly two days prior to the incident where they allegedly lost about $70,000, per the report.

The NFL issued the following statement on the matter, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport:

"We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time."

The Giants released the following statement, obtained by NFL Network's Kimberly Jones:

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

The Seahawks later issued a statement, per a team spokesperson.

"We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."