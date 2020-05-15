Thursday, May 14, 2020 05:39 PM

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, per the affidavit.

Baker and Dunbar allegedly stole $12,400 and four watches valuated at a total of $61,100 and were armed with semi-automatic firearms in the course of the robbery, per the report. However, the report could not "conclusively state that Dunbar committed the offense of aggravated assault with a firearm."

One of the alleged victims added that he had met Baker and Dunbar at a party roughly two days prior to the incident where they allegedly lost about $70,000, per the report.

The NFL issued the following statement on the matter, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport:

"We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time."

The Giants released the following statement, obtained by NFL Network's Kimberly Jones:

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

The Seahawks later issued a statement, per a team spokesperson.

"We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

Baker started 15 games as a rookie for the Giants last season after New York selected him No. 30 overall in the 2019 draft. The Seahawks traded a fifth-round pick to the Redskins for Dunbar earlier this offseason.

