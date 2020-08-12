Howard Mudd, former NFL lineman and longtime assistant coach, passes away at 78

"I have so much love and respect for Howard," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday. "I got my coaching break here with the Colts -- the one quick story that comes to mind is I was the offensive quality control (coach) and then I was the quarterback coach. So working with Peyton, I would have to go into Howard's office all the time to talk about the run game and things relevant to the quarterback. I remember going into his office one time and he had pushed me around one too many times verbally, I just finally lashed back out on him. It was a good lashing for me. ... I let him have it. After I was finished, he just started laughing and he said, I love that. That's what I love to see. He was just an old ball coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and Shirley [Mudd] -- just have a lot of love and respect for Howard Mudd."