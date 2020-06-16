Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

In the same video, Hubbard expressed regret for airing his grievance publicly rather than first taking it to Gundy in private. Soon after posting that video, Hubbard wrote in a tweet "No don't get it twisted. Foot still on the gas. Results are coming. It's not over."

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis tweeted the following statement in the wake of Hubbard's initial tweet:

"I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State."

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder also issued a statement after Hubbard's initial tweet, saying "This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern."

Hubbard, a native Canadian who is set to be a redshirt junior this fall, has established himself as a 2020 Heisman Trophy candidate. He rushed for 2,094 yards to lead all FBS rushers in 2019, and scored 21 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 201-pound speedster, who was a highly decorated youth track athlete, was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.