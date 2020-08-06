Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

"These are all people that have either hired head coaches or coordinators or filled upper-level positions throughout their careers," Locksley said. "They all have been at the top of the mountain, per se, in their respective areas, whether winning Super Bowls or national championships or being pioneers, like Debbie Yow and Willie Jeffries. We want to use their experiences to help us formulate and produce the list of qualified candidates, so when people say there aren't enough minorities to fill the positions that have come open over the years, we're going to produce a list of qualified people that shows there are qualified people. What's needed is opportunities."

The Coalition isn't expected to begin formulating its candidates list for four or five months, according to Locksley, as he wants to allow the foundation to settle beneath everyone's feet. But once the organization has its legs, the hope is to have its powerful allies leverage their media relationships to provide greater exposure for qualified minority candidates.

The seeds of the organization were planted in 2018, when Locksley was offensive coordinator at Alabama. Qualified minority candidates were consistently being passed over -- or overlooked altogether -- for head coach and coordinator positions at the college and pro ranks, so he consulted close friends Pep Hamilton, currently the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Thomas Bundy, a lawyer who was a college teammate. They came up with the idea for a QuarterBlack Symposium, which would bring together minority coaches for networking and shop talk. The event was adopted by the NFL a year later and rebranded the Quarterback Coaching Summit.

The need to do even more hit him shortly after being hired at Maryland. He began reflecting on his coaching journey, which has consumed 28 of his nearly 51 years of life, and found himself disappointed and frustrated at how little progress had been made for coaches of color.

When Locksley was hired by New Mexico in 2009, he was one of four Black head coaches at the Division I-A (now FBS) level. A decade later, he was one of only 13 -- an uptick which seems relatively significant, until you remember there are 130 FBS schools. At that point, he began thinking about creating the NCMFC, a nonprofit he hopes will have an impact on the field and in local communities.

Locksley is aware there are other organizations seeking to advance the cause of minority candidates, such as the Fritz Pollard Alliance, but believes there is room for everyone.

"We welcome partnerships with all the different organizations that are in the business of helping provide avenues and pathways for minority coaches," he said. "Obviously, Fritz Pollard mainly deals with NFL; we're dealing with all levels. We want to help the youth coach who wants to become a high school coach. We want to help the high school coach who wants to become a college coach. And we want to help the college coach who wants to become maybe a coordinator or assistant in the NFL, and NFL assistants and coordinators who want to become head coaches. We're here to help all the different levels of coaches take the next step or be given the tools to take the next step."