Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

Where he needs to improve: Ball security isn't a major concern, but he did force a couple throws in the Miami game, which led to turnovers. Also, he's put the ball on the ground a few times as a ball-carrier. I'm not concerned about the interceptions (he threw just seven last season), but he does need to secure the ball better as a rusher. That is an easy fix. He's very accurate throwing off platform when under pressure, but there are examples where he will unnecessarily fall off throws while operating in a clean pocket. There really wasn't anything alarming to be concerned about after studying his tape.

Biggest takeaway: In a normal year, Maye would clearly be viewed as the top quarterback in the country. USC's Caleb Williams has laid claim to that title, coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning 2022 campaign. However, I fully expect Maye to push Williams for that distinction through the upcoming season. Maye does everything at a very high level, and he possesses more prototypical size than the talented Trojans QB. For teams in need of a new signal-caller, the next QB class has the potential to rival the 2020 group, which produced the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

He reminds me of: There isn't a perfect comparison that comes to mind after studying Maye. The closest comp would probably be former Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer. Both guys have all the desired traits: size, arm strength, mobility and accuracy. Palmer arrived in the NFL in 2003 with cleaner/crisper footwork, while Maye is a better overall athlete. I had the chance to see a lot of Palmer while working for the Ravens for much of his time with the Bengals. He was exceptionally talented and put together a very impressive 14-year career, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl. Palmer took a big leap in his final year at USC, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Trojans to an Orange Bowl victory. I'm excited to see if Maye can make a similar leap this fall.