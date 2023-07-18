Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Where he needs to improve: There isn't much to critique after studying the tape. He did have some issues with low throws, but that's always going to be a challenge for bigger wideouts. The only other area where he might not grade out at an elite level is elusiveness after the catch. He's not going to make a lot of tacklers miss in space, but it doesn't really matter. He can use his speed to run away from them or his strength to run through them.

Biggest takeaway: Harrison has the instincts of a basketball player when the ball is in the air. He understands how to utilize his frame and strength to wall off defenders. He attacks the ball away from his body, which makes it so difficult to stop him. Even if the cornerback stays in phase (position) throughout the entire route, Harrison can still win at the catch point. You can see the defenders' frustration at the end of some of these incredible catches. There's simply nothing they can do.

He reminds me of: I'd love to use his father as the comparison, but their games are actually quite different. Harrison Jr. isn't quite as quick, but he's bigger and stronger. The best comparison is seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green. They both have that blend of size, fluidity and hands. Also, there are also some elements to his play that remind me of Andre Johnson, who was such a physical force when the ball was in the air during his playing career.