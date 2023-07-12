Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

Where he needs to improve: Williams takes unnecessary sacks at times. It's hard to blame him for not giving up on plays, because he's so incredibly creative and productive in those situations. However, there are examples when throwing the ball away is the best option at his disposal. He's a gifted passer on underneath touch throws, drive throws to all three levels and deep throws over the top. The one throw that gives him some trouble is the layer throw. He can be too flat at times on throws where he needs to place the ball over the linebacker and under the safety. I think we'll see him improve in both areas with added reps.

Biggest takeaway: Defenses utilize one of two strategies against Williams: They send exotic blitzes or they rush three and drop eight into coverage. Williams can beat the blitz-happy approach with his ability to avoid and escape. There is nothing more demoralizing for a defense than executing a perfect blitz only to see Williams shake off the pass rusher and create a huge play down the field. When teams drop eight defenders into coverage, he can retreat in the pocket, buy time and fire deep crossers for chunk plays. There really isn't a right answer for how to shut down Williams in Riley's system. It's a joy to watch.

He reminds me of: Patrick Mahomes is going to be the popular comparison for Williams. I can see it. They are both so creative and deliver the ball accurately from different launch points and arm angles. However, from a style and skill set perspective, I think he has more in common with Josh Allen. Obviously, Allen is much taller (6-foot-5), but they are similar athletes as runners and both guys aren't afraid to seek out contact. They possess elite arm strength to power outside shots versus Cover 2. They like to read plays top down, always hunting for the big opportunity. Also, they can take speed off the ball, showing touch on screens and quick hitters. Allen has solidified himself as a top three quarterback in the NFL, and I see that type of upside in Williams.