Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Where he needs to improve: The only real knock on Bowers is his lack of elite size. He's doesn't have a long, rangy body type in the 6-foot-5 or 6-6 range. He is built more like an old school H-back. Obviously, there's nothing he can do to improve in this area. I don't see it as a major issue, but some teams will worry about his ability to hold up as an in-line blocker at the NFL level. He is often detached from the offensive tackle in the Georgia attack, and that is where he will likely spend the majority of his time in the NFL.

Biggest takeaway: Bowers is the perfect match for a creative play-caller. Georgia uses him in a variety of roles. At times, he's a vertical weapon who generates chunk plays on go routes and corner routes. At other times, he's a menace in the TE screen game. The Bulldogs feed him the ball on tunnel screens, and when he has a runway and some blockers, he can rack up big yardage after the catch. (PFF charted him with 479 yards after the catch in the 2022 season.) He's also very effective as a ball carrier on TE sweeps and jet sweeps. He can capture the corner with his quickness and burst, and once he gets his shoulders squared up the field, he's a load to bring down. There are even a few plays where he's utilized as the single back in short yardage. I would love to see him paired up with an NFL offensive coordinator willing to showcase all of his unique abilities.

He reminds me of: George Kittle. There are striking similarities in their body movements, explosiveness and competitiveness. Kittle is a more consistent blocker in the run game, but Bowers has a little more juice after the catch. Both guys really separate out of breaks and refuse to be tackled by the first defender after the catch. There's a will to fight for every single yard -- and it elevates to an even greater level when a first down or touchdown is within reach. Kittle has been a top-two/three player at his position for the bulk of his career. Bowers has that type of upside.