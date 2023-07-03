Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Each April, I build a complete seven-round NFL mock draft that attempts to find homes for college prospects based on their value, as well as the roster needs and schemes of all 32 pro teams.

For the first time last year, we used the mock draft concept to re-imagine the entire NFL landscape, with teams building balanced rosters -- including veteran and young talent on both sides of the ball -- designed to win now.

This sort of mass redistribution of talent obviously would never happen in real life. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun again with another seven-round mock ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections, given players' expected on-field performance in 2023 (assuming they are all on one-year contracts) and each team's current coaching staffs and front offices.

Before we get started, a few important notes: