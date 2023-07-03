Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 10:12 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
WR

Kupp will make first-round pick Geno Smith's life easier as an underneath target who can explode down the field if given the chance.

Pick
34
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
CB

Ramsey is getting older, with his 29th birthday on tap in October, but I expect he will still be one of the top three corners in the league in 2023.

Pick
35
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Zack Martin
Zack Martin
OG

Martin's power and versatility will eventually land him in the Hall of Fame. For now, he protects San Francisco's first-round pick in this exercise, Russell Wilson.

Pick
36
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
QB

Cincinnati selects this year's No. 1 overall pick, banking on the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner to be a fast learner when it comes to leading an NFL offense.

Pick
37
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Derek Carr
Derek Carr
QB

Carr's inconsistency last season makes it tough to project a big 2023 campaign, but the Bills can take a chance at this point in the proceedings.

Pick
38
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
CB

Will Surtain leapfrog Jalen Ramsey in 2023 to join Sauce Gardner as one of the league's top two cover corners? (Has he already done so?)

Pick
39
New York Giants
New York Giants
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
QB

Head coach Brian Daboll trusts in the veteran to come back from injury and lead the Giants' offense.

Pick
40
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
DT

Williams took a big leap last season, using his quickness off the snap to be one of the NFL's best interior penetrators.

Pick
41
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Lane Johnson
Lane Johnson
OT

Minnesota lands one of the league's steadiest and most athletic tackles.

Pick
42
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
QB

Richardson could be a star early in his career, relying on his legs while also using his big arm to go downfield in Todd Monken's vertical attack.

Pick
43
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jared Goff
Jared Goff
QB

In real life, Goff's sparkling play in the second half of the 2022 season makes the Lions think he could lead them to a playoff spot in 2023. In this exercise, the Chargers make that same bet.

Pick
44
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
DT

Simmons has racked up 16 sacks and two Pro Bowl nods over the past two seasons. Plus, he's no bargain to move in the run game.

Pick
45
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
RB

Pete Carroll's a happy man when you give him a power back who can carry the ball 20 times a game.

Pick
46
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
OT

Tampa Bay traded up one spot to snag Wirfs at No. 13 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Worked out pretty well -- SEE: Super Bowl title and two Pro Bowls for Wirfs -- so the Bucs pounce on the tackle here. And in this exercise, he mans the blind side in Tampa right off the bat.

Pick
47
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
OT

Thomas takes his ever-improving game to the Motor City, where he could be mistaken for a Ford conversion van.

Pick
48
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Kittle
George Kittle
TE

This feels like a match made in football heaven, with Kittle's receiving and blocking skills epitomizing what Steelers fans want to see at the position.

Pick
49
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
WR

The Commanders grab a Cowboy, getting a top receiver with the hopes his game continues to escalate.

Pick
50
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews
TE

Andrews could be the 2023 Packers' offense -- as he was the Ravens' late in 2022, lining up inside and outside to make plays when the receiving corps came up short.

Pick
51
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Cameron Heyward
Cameron Heyward
DT

Despite heading into his 13th season, Heyward still would be a big presence on the defensive line for New England.

Pick
52
New York Jets
New York Jets
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
QB

Jones stays in New York, but swaps out blue for green to play for the Jets. His 2022 improvement portends another step forward this fall.

Pick
53
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby
Edge

The Browns' four-man front is anchored by Crosby, whose power and determination are tough for right tackles to stop over an entire contest.

Pick
54
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
RB

Tennessee's run game gets the stud the coaches love in Chubb, this generation's version of Frank Gore.

Pick
55
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
RB

New Orleans hopes Jacobs' resurgence in Las Vegas last season was the new normal, not an aberration.

Pick
56
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
DT

Lawrence has become one of the top interior defenders in the league because of his nimble feet and low center of gravity.

Pick
57
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
WR

Samuel's numbers were down in 2022, but grabbing quick passes from Lamar Jackson (in this simulation) should make that offense hum.

Pick
58
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
WR

Waddle has shown himself to be explosive in Miami, and the Raiders have always loved big-play targets.

Pick
59
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Fred Warner
Fred Warner
LB

The Rams signed Bobby Wagner last year to fortify the defense, so it's no stretch for them to grab the NFL's top stack linebacker in this draft.

Pick
60
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa
Edge

Denver selects Bosa instead of bringing back Von Miller. Both were injured last season, but the younger Bosa has a higher upside in 2023.

Pick
61
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
DeForest Buckner
DeForest Buckner
DT

Indianapolis gave up a first-round pick for Buckner in 2020, and he's recorded 24.5 sacks in the three seasons since.

Pick
62
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander
CB

Alexander's man cover skills have more than justified his 2018 selection in the middle of the first round. He's a top-five cornerback in the NFL today.

Pick
63
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Edge

Burns' length off the edge makes him a perfect fit for the system new head coach DeMeco Ryans brought from San Francisco to Houston.

Pick
64
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
OG

Chicago's offensive line adds an elite guard squarely in his prime.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

