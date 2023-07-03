Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

London's growing into the tall, athletic playmaker Chicago brass thought it was getting in Chase Claypool.
Barmore's rise as an impact interior defender was delayed by a knee injury that caused him to miss seven games last season. He would fit in the Texans' scheme quite nicely.
Jeudy bounced back in 2022 with a near-1,000-yard receiving season, more than doubling his total from his 2021 sophomore slump. The Cardinals could see him taking the next step in 2023.
The Colts like big, tall tight ends, and Waller's talent makes him a gamble worth taking after two down years with the Raiders.
Curl was a 2020 seventh-round pick who has quietly become one of the toughest defenders in the NFC.
Coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2022 campaign at midseason, Barrett expects to be ready for Week 1. That timeline has the Rams willing to use a later pick on the 30-year-old veteran.
After amassing 1,441 scrimmage yards in 2022, Etienne now enters his second real season after the foot injury that wiped out his rookie campaign.
The Falcons select Cross, who has a real chance in 2023 to make his way into the conversation for the league's best young left tackle.
A projected guard coming into the league, Smith has been as solid as they come at right tackle for five seasons.
McDuffie stood up to the pressure as a rookie last season, which prompts the Saints to suspect he'll be an above-average starter on the back end of the defense for years to come.
McGlinchey gets after his man as a run blocker and is solid enough in pass protection to be selected in the final round here.
Greenlaw's average measurables made him a Day 3 pick in 2019, but he's overcome that stigma with tough and instinctive play.
Tomlinson has grown from a run-stuffer early in his career to capably providing pressure on quarterbacks, which the Jets love to see in their front four.
The Patriots found another sixth-round bargain in Onwenu, who has played both guard spots and right tackle over his three-year career. It didn't seem right for another team to draft him.
A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hufanga made his name known with the Niners in 2022, intercepting four passes and forcing a pair of fumbles to earn first-team All-Pro honors.
This ageless wonder had seven sacks for the rival Eagles last season (his most since 2018), so Washington won't have any issues using a seventh-round pick to secure his veteran leadership.
Hopkins has only played in 19 games over the past two years, but the Steelers believe he'll be ready to contribute in a new environment in 2023.
Fuller isn't mentioned in conversations about the league's top corners, but he's a steady presence who picked off three balls in 2022, returning two for scores.
Walker exploded on the scene in the middle of 2022 as a rookie, and the Buccaneers surely noticed his three 100-yard efforts to close out the season after returning from injury.
Could Trubisky reform his career in Seattle as Geno Smith did in 2022?
Bradberry's play has been up and down throughout his seven-year career, but the Dolphins saw how the second-team All-Pro cornerback helped Philadelphia represent the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.
The Chargers hope Howard emulates Patrick Peterson's late-career resurgence, using his physicality and veteran instincts to come back from a down 2022 campaign.
The Ravens value Smith's power and steady hand, as he's had eight or more sacks in five of his eight seasons, including each of the last two.
Williams battled injuries last season, which significantly sapped his production, but the Vikings know full well that "Big Cat" is still a force when healthy.
Miami likely overpaid for Chubb when sending a first-round pick to Denver for his services, but he's a bargain for the Jaguars at this spot if he can stay healthy.
Harris averages less than 4.0 yards a carry for his career but is a powerful back with potential for big plays.
Smith has only played in 17 games over the last three seasons, but Dallas knows he's still an excellent player when healthy.
Buffalo gave Poyer a new two-year deal this offseason. Makes sense, as the 32-year-old has been a leader in the Bills' back end since arriving in 2017.
Even if it takes Hall a few games to return to full form after his knee injury, he's still worthy of a selection here.
I will project the perennial Pro Bowler and consummate team player to the Niners as long as he continues wearing the red and gold in real life.
Philadelphia thought enough of Carter's talent to overlook the question marks and draft him ninth overall in April, so using the penultimate pick in this mock to bet on his game-wrecking ability as a rookie is plausible.
Andy Reid will find a way to maximize Engram's ability to move the chains and use his speed to win against linebackers and safeties.