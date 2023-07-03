Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season

Published: Jul 03, 2023
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
193
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Drake London
Drake London
WR

London's growing into the tall, athletic playmaker Chicago brass thought it was getting in Chase Claypool.

Pick
194
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
DT

Barmore's rise as an impact interior defender was delayed by a knee injury that caused him to miss seven games last season. He would fit in the Texans' scheme quite nicely.

Pick
195
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
WR

Jeudy bounced back in 2022 with a near-1,000-yard receiving season, more than doubling his total from his 2021 sophomore slump. The Cardinals could see him taking the next step in 2023.

Pick
196
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Darren Waller
Darren Waller
TE

The Colts like big, tall tight ends, and Waller's talent makes him a gamble worth taking after two down years with the Raiders.

Pick
197
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Kamren Curl
Kamren Curl
S

Curl was a 2020 seventh-round pick who has quietly become one of the toughest defenders in the NFC.

Pick
198
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett
Edge

Coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2022 campaign at midseason, Barrett expects to be ready for Week 1. That timeline has the Rams willing to use a later pick on the 30-year-old veteran. 

Pick
199
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
RB

After amassing 1,441 scrimmage yards in 2022, Etienne now enters his second real season after the foot injury that wiped out his rookie campaign. 

Pick
200
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
OT

The Falcons select Cross, who has a real chance in 2023 to make his way into the conversation for the league's best young left tackle.

Pick
201
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Braden Smith
Braden Smith
OT

A projected guard coming into the league, Smith has been as solid as they come at right tackle for five seasons. 

Pick
202
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
CB

McDuffie stood up to the pressure as a rookie last season, which prompts the Saints to suspect he'll be an above-average starter on the back end of the defense for years to come.

Pick
203
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Mike McGlinchey
Mike McGlinchey
OT

McGlinchey gets after his man as a run blocker and is solid enough in pass protection to be selected in the final round here.

Pick
204
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw
LB

Greenlaw's average measurables made him a Day 3 pick in 2019, but he's overcome that stigma with tough and instinctive play.

Pick
205
New York Jets
New York Jets
Dalvin Tomlinson
Dalvin Tomlinson
DT

Tomlinson has grown from a run-stuffer early in his career to capably providing pressure on quarterbacks, which the Jets love to see in their front four.

Pick
206
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu
OG

The Patriots found another sixth-round bargain in Onwenu, who has played both guard spots and right tackle over his three-year career. It didn't seem right for another team to draft him.

Pick
207
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga
S

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hufanga made his name known with the Niners in 2022, intercepting four passes and forcing a pair of fumbles to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Pick
208
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Fletcher Cox
Fletcher Cox
DT

This ageless wonder had seven sacks for the rival Eagles last season (his most since 2018), so Washington won't have any issues using a seventh-round pick to secure his veteran leadership.

Pick
209
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins
WR

Hopkins has only played in 19 games over the past two years, but the Steelers believe he'll be ready to contribute in a new environment in 2023.

Pick
210
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kendall Fuller
Kendall Fuller
CB

Fuller isn't mentioned in conversations about the league's top corners, but he's a steady presence who picked off three balls in 2022, returning two for scores.

Pick
211
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
RB

Walker exploded on the scene in the middle of 2022 as a rookie, and the Buccaneers surely noticed his three 100-yard efforts to close out the season after returning from injury.

Pick
212
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky
QB

Could Trubisky reform his career in Seattle as Geno Smith did in 2022?

Pick
213
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
James Bradberry
James Bradberry
CB

Bradberry's play has been up and down throughout his seven-year career, but the Dolphins saw how the second-team All-Pro cornerback helped Philadelphia represent the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.

Pick
214
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Xavien Howard
Xavien Howard
CB

The Chargers hope Howard emulates Patrick Peterson's late-career resurgence, using his physicality and veteran instincts to come back from a down 2022 campaign. 

Pick
215
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Preston Smith
Preston Smith
Edge

The Ravens value Smith's power and steady hand, as he's had eight or more sacks in five of his eight seasons, including each of the last two.

Pick
216
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Leonard Williams
Leonard Williams
Edge

Williams battled injuries last season, which significantly sapped his production, but the Vikings know full well that "Big Cat" is still a force when healthy.

Pick
217
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bradley Chubb
Bradley Chubb
Edge

Miami likely overpaid for Chubb when sending a first-round pick to Denver for his services, but he's a bargain for the Jaguars at this spot if he can stay healthy.

Pick
218
New York Giants
New York Giants
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
RB

Harris averages less than 4.0 yards a carry for his career but is a powerful back with potential for big plays.

Pick
219
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith
OT

Smith has only played in 17 games over the last three seasons, but Dallas knows he's still an excellent player when healthy.

Pick
220
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jordan Poyer
Jordan Poyer
S

Buffalo gave Poyer a new two-year deal this offseason. Makes sense, as the 32-year-old has been a leader in the Bills' back end since arriving in 2017.

Pick
221
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
RB

Even if it takes Hall a few games to return to full form after his knee injury, he's still worthy of a selection here.

Pick
222
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk
FB

I will project the perennial Pro Bowler and consummate team player to the Niners as long as he continues wearing the red and gold in real life.

Pick
223
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
DT

Philadelphia thought enough of Carter's talent to overlook the question marks and draft him ninth overall in April, so using the penultimate pick in this mock to bet on his game-wrecking ability as a rookie is plausible.

Pick
224
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Evan Engram
Evan Engram
TE

Andy Reid will find a way to maximize Engram's ability to move the chains and use his speed to win against linebackers and safeties.

