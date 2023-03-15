Bills re-sign Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer to two-year contract

There are still matters to work out between both parties as far as his contract is concerned, but the anticipation is Poyer will remain with Buffalo, where he's spent his last six seasons.

Since joining the Bills, Poyer has been nothing but consistently effective. Buffalo's rise to prominence has boosted Poyer's exposure, too, resulting in much-deserved accolades -- an All-Pro nod in 2021 and a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2022 -- after recording nine interceptions in the last two seasons.

As our own Gregg Rosenthal wrote in his Top 101 Free Agents list, Poyer has been a cornerstone of the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo, posting quality seasons annually from 2019-2022. Poyer's potential departure left many Buffalo fans concerned about how the Bills might replace such a reliable defender on the back end of its secondary.