Around the NFL

Bills re-sign Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer to two-year contract

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 01:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jordan Poyer's brief survey of the open market has sent him back to the place he knows best: Buffalo.

The veteran safety is expected to re-sign with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The Bills later announced Poyer's return on a two-year contract.

Related Links

There are still matters to work out between both parties as far as his contract is concerned, but the anticipation is Poyer will remain with Buffalo, where he's spent his last six seasons.

Since joining the Bills, Poyer has been nothing but consistently effective. Buffalo's rise to prominence has boosted Poyer's exposure, too, resulting in much-deserved accolades -- an All-Pro nod in 2021 and a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2022 -- after recording nine interceptions in the last two seasons.

As our own Gregg Rosenthal wrote in his Top 101 Free Agents list, Poyer has been a cornerstone of the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo, posting quality seasons annually from 2019-2022. Poyer's potential departure left many Buffalo fans concerned about how the Bills might replace such a reliable defender on the back end of its secondary.

Instead of wringing their hands over how they might replace the stalwart safety, the Bills can rest easy knowing one of their most experienced members of their defense is sticking around. With Wednesday's news and the retention of All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, Buffalo is in line to return 10 of its 11 starters on defense for another run at a Super Bowl in 2023.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says intention is to play for New York Jets in 2023

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has made it clear since last Friday that his intention is to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

news

Buccaneers signing QB Baker Mayfield to one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have found Tom Brady's successor at quarterback. The Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

news

Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after three seasons

Big Play Slay is on the move. The Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay, who will be designated a post-June 1 release, saving Philly $17.5 million in cap space in 2023 with $8.6 million in dead money this year.

news

Cowboys likely to release RB Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons

The Ezekiel Elliott era is over in Dallas. The Cowboys will likely release the franchise's third-leading rusher, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. If and when Elliott is cut, he will be designated a post-June 1 release.

news

Panthers expected to sign TE Hayden Hurst to three-year contract

The Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry received 'more lucrative offers' before deciding to re-sign with contending Eagles

The Eagles have lost a host of free agents already but were able to keep a key piece in James Bradberry. The veteran CB said Tuesday that the chance to chase a Super Bowl was a primary reason he wanted to return.

news

LB Leighton Vander Esch on re-signing with Cowboys: 'My best football is ahead of me'

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch believes his "best football is ahead of" him after re-signing with the Cowboys.

news

Vikings finalizing two-year, $22 million contract for ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Minnesota lost one big-name cornerback to free agency this year but has added another. The Vikings are finalizing a two-year, $22 million deal with former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

news

Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to three-year, $18M deal

David Montgomery is staying in the NFC North. The Lions are signing the former third-round running back to a three-year contract worth $18 million.

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Falcons are returning a mainstay on their offensive line. Atlanta is signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE