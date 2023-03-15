2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday's moves

The Raiders' master plan: The Raiders gave Darren Waller a massive contract in September. Josh McDaniels said two weeks ago that "Waller will be a big part of what we're doing going forward."

On one hand, their decision to trade Waller to the Giants isn't a total shock, because NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported in November that the Packers discussed dealing for Waller at the trade deadline last season, just weeks after he signed that extension (and Rapoport added Tuesday that the Raiders "had talks for more than a year" involving Waller). On the other hand, they essentially gave Waller away for the No. 100 overall pick in the draft. It was basically a salary dump.

I like the Raiders signing Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday as a low-risk move to add depth to the receiver group. But the Waller trade raises questions about how this organization operates. Who was in favor of giving Waller an extension before the coaching staff (hired last offseason) saw him play in the regular season? It feels like what you'd see if ownership and the front office were not on the same page.