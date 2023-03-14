Las Vegas Raiders signing ex-Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to three-year, $33 million deal

The undrafted Meyers settled in with New England (when Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was in the front office there) and has developed himself into one of the better slot receivers in the league. He established career bests in receptions (83) and receiving yards (833) in 2021, and touchdowns (six) in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Meyers also was part of one of the more bizarre plays in recent NFL history when Meyers' backwards lateral at the end of the Patriots-Raiders game in Week 15 that led to a Chandler Jones walk-off TD return, but clearly that didn't dissuade McDaniels or the Raiders.