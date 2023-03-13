Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to three-year, $72.75 million contract

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 02:01 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

The contract includes $34 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.

The deal reunites Garoppolo with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached Jimmy G as the offensive coordinator in New England at the start of the quarterback's NFL career from 2014 into 2017. The Patriots won two Super Bowls during Garoppolo's stint there as Tom Brady's backup. Now, the Raiders hope he can bring a championship to Las Vegas, which just so happens to be the site of Super Bowl LVIII next February.

Related Links

Garoppolo, 31, was traded to the 49ers in October of 2017, ultimately helping San Francisco reach three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. Garoppolo was injured for the Niners' appearance in this past season's conference title game, and the writing was on the wall that he'd be changing teams. (For real this time, unlike last offseason.)

Las Vegas moved on from Derek Carr last month, releasing him on Feb. 14. With Carr now in New Orleans and Jarrett Stidham on his way to Denver, the Raiders' quarterback spot was wide open. The Raiders also own the No. 7 overall pick and could consider taking a quarterback at that spot or later in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo ended up being a savior for the 49ers last season, returning to the team during training camp and eventually replacing an injured Trey Lance as starter, throwing for 16 TDs and four picks in 10 starts before a foot injury prematurely ended his season, opening the door for seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy to take the reins.

In 57 career starts, Garoppolo has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 14,289 yards, 87 TDs and 42 interceptions.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Miami Dolphins are signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

The Steelers are signing former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.

news

Falcons signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to four-year, $64.02M contract

The Falcons are signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year, $64.02 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bears signing ex-Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds to four-year, $72 million deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Miami Dolphins signing QB Mike White to back up Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are signing Mike White to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday. The former Jets QB will be Tua Tagovailoa's new backup.

news

Kansas City Chiefs signing OT Jawaan Taylor to four-year, $80 million contract

The defending Super Bowl champions are addressing a need with a surprising decision. Former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs.

news

Detroit Lions signing CB Cameron Sutton to three-year, $33 million contract

A rising talent is headed to the Motor City. The Detroit Lions are signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year contract worth $33 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed.

news

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5 million deal; OG Ben Powers gets $52M from Denver

The Denver Broncos moved quickly to revamp their offensive line under Sean Payton. The Broncos are signing former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Also, offensive guard Ben Powers is inking a four-year, $52 million contract with Denver.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

San Francisco 49ers signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE