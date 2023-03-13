Las Vegas Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to three-year, $72.75 million contract

The deal reunites Garoppolo with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached Jimmy G as the offensive coordinator in New England at the start of the quarterback's NFL career from 2014 into 2017. The Patriots won two Super Bowls during Garoppolo's stint there as Tom Brady's backup. Now, the Raiders hope he can bring a championship to Las Vegas, which just so happens to be the site of Super Bowl LVIII next February.