Las Vegas Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to three-year, $72.75 million contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
The contract includes $34 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
The deal reunites Garoppolo with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached Jimmy G as the offensive coordinator in New England at the start of the quarterback's NFL career from 2014 into 2017. The Patriots won two Super Bowls during Garoppolo's stint there as Tom Brady's backup. Now, the Raiders hope he can bring a championship to Las Vegas, which just so happens to be the site of Super Bowl LVIII next February.
Garoppolo, 31, was traded to the 49ers in October of 2017, ultimately helping San Francisco reach three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. Garoppolo was injured for the Niners' appearance in this past season's conference title game, and the writing was on the wall that he'd be changing teams. (For real this time, unlike last offseason.)
Las Vegas moved on from Derek Carr last month, releasing him on Feb. 14. With Carr now in New Orleans and Jarrett Stidham on his way to Denver, the Raiders' quarterback spot was wide open. The Raiders also own the No. 7 overall pick and could consider taking a quarterback at that spot or later in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Garoppolo ended up being a savior for the 49ers last season, returning to the team during training camp and eventually replacing an injured Trey Lance as starter, throwing for 16 TDs and four picks in 10 starts before a foot injury prematurely ended his season, opening the door for seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy to take the reins.
In 57 career starts, Garoppolo has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 14,289 yards, 87 TDs and 42 interceptions.