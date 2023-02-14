Around the NFL

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 04:02 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Derek Carr's stay with the Silver and Black has come to its expected conclusion.

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr was released Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline, which would have guaranteed $40.4 million in future earnings for Carr under his previous contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The quarterback will now immediately become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Related Links

The release was expected, as Rapoport reported Sunday that Carr informed the Raiders he would not accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other club. Carr had a no-trade clause in his contract, which he signed last April.

The Saints and his former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen hosted Carr, 31, for a visit last week, opening up optimism of a potential trade, but now that optimism transfers to the quarterback possibly signing with New Orleans as a free agent.

Though the Saints are likely tops on the list of Carr suitors, they're unlikely to be the only ones given the crop of teams looking for a veteran quarterback option for the 2023 season (the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, among them).

Rapoport reported early Tuesday that Carr is expected to receive significant interest and not to be surprised if Carr takes more visits beyond his one to New Orleans.

Carr's time with the Raiders began with Allen and Co. selecting him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. It effectively ended with two games left in the 2022 campaign when head coach Josh McDaniels benched him.

In between, Carr passed for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns -- each of those franchise records by wide margins (Hall of Famer Ken Stabler's second-place numbers are 16,144 yards and 47 TDs fewer). Carr was 63-79 as a starter for the franchise. During Carr's tenure, the Raiders made just two playoff appearances -- one in 2016 with him injured and the other in a 2021 season that ended with a wild-card exit.

The Raiders' roster has two quarterbacks remaining: Chase Garbers and Jarrett Stidham, who started the last two games but is also bound for free agency.

The Derek Carr era, which began in Oakland and opened the franchise's time in Las Vegas, has now concluded. Carr is bound for free agency, and the Raiders are in search of a new face under center.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

news

See how some NFL teams are celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

news

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant, Duce Staley as assistant head coach/RBs coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to add veteran talent to his coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

Tom Brady is a week into his own retirement, so he has thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers should join him on the other side. On Brady's latest podcast episode, Brady said he hopes Rodgers keeps his career going for now.

news

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

The Colts are turning to another Eagles offensive coordinator fresh off a Super Bowl appearance to lead Indianapolis into its next era of football. Shane Steichen was hired as the next Colts head coach on Tuesday.

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE