Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

The Saints and his former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen hosted Carr, 31, for a visit last week, opening up optimism of a potential trade, but now that optimism transfers to the quarterback possibly signing with New Orleans as a free agent.

Though the Saints are likely tops on the list of Carr suitors, they're unlikely to be the only ones given the crop of teams looking for a veteran quarterback option for the 2023 season (the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, among them).

Rapoport reported early Tuesday that Carr is expected to receive significant interest and not to be surprised if Carr takes more visits beyond his one to New Orleans.

Carr's time with the Raiders began with Allen and Co. selecting him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. It effectively ended with two games left in the 2022 campaign when head coach Josh McDaniels benched him.

In between, Carr passed for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns -- each of those franchise records by wide margins (Hall of Famer Ken Stabler's second-place numbers are 16,144 yards and 47 TDs fewer). Carr was 63-79 as a starter for the franchise. During Carr's tenure, the Raiders made just two playoff appearances -- one in 2016 with him injured and the other in a 2021 season that ended with a wild-card exit.

The Raiders' roster has two quarterbacks remaining: Chase Garbers and Jarrett Stidham, who started the last two games but is also bound for free agency.