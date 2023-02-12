Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Derek Carr won't be traded after all.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Carr has informed the Raiders he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other team, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that Las Vegas is expected to release the QB ahead of Tuesday's deadline when $40.4 million in future earnings becomes guaranteed.

Carr visited with the Saints, and former Raiders coach Dennis Allen, earlier this week, opening the possibility that a trade could happen before the deadline.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders and Saints had the framework of a trade in place for Carr, but his contract was an issue.

With a no-trade clause, Carr had the power to force his way into free agency. It's a smart option he'll exercise. Given the bevy of teams looking for a veteran QB this offseason, and the fact that he should be one of the top options, Carr could recoup money lost by getting released.

Carr ends his Raiders tenure with 35,222 passing yards, 217 TDs, and 99 INTs in nine seasons. The Raiders went 63-79 in 142 starts by the QB.