Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent

Derek Carr's offseason of change will begin with a visit to the Big Easy.

The Raiders have granted the Saints permission to host Carr on a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The visit is anticipated for Wednesday, per Rapoport.

Carr has a no-trade clause in his current contract, and although the Raiders have made it clear they intend to move on from the veteran, no trade will be imminent without Carr first vetting a potential new destination.

Carr signed an extension with the Raiders last April, but he did not produce at a level head coach Josh McDaniels would consider satisfactory, leading to Carr's benching in the final two weeks of the regular season. Carr's extension provided the Raiders with a financial off-ramp in the event their partnership with Carr didn't work out, and since McDaniels benched Carr, the conversation has shifted toward identifying a new landing spot for the 31-year-old signal-caller.

New Orleans hasn't found a viable successor to Drew Brees since the future Hall of Famer retired following the 2020 season, and after stints with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton failed to propel them to the playoffs, the Saints are back in the market for a quarterback.