Around the NFL

Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 07:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Derek Carr's offseason of change will begin with a visit to the Big Easy.

The Raiders have granted the Saints permission to host Carr on a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The visit is anticipated for Wednesday, per Rapoport.

Carr has a no-trade clause in his current contract, and although the Raiders have made it clear they intend to move on from the veteran, no trade will be imminent without Carr first vetting a potential new destination.

Carr signed an extension with the Raiders last April, but he did not produce at a level head coach Josh McDaniels would consider satisfactory, leading to Carr's benching in the final two weeks of the regular season. Carr's extension provided the Raiders with a financial off-ramp in the event their partnership with Carr didn't work out, and since McDaniels benched Carr, the conversation has shifted toward identifying a new landing spot for the 31-year-old signal-caller.

New Orleans hasn't found a viable successor to Drew Brees since the future Hall of Famer retired following the 2020 season, and after stints with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton failed to propel them to the playoffs, the Saints are back in the market for a quarterback.

Carr could be their answer. But first, he'll take a trip to Louisiana to see if the fit is right for him.

Related Content

news

Record eight countries represented in NFL FLAG Championships International Division tournament

Eight countries were represented in the annual NFL FLAG tournament on Feb. 3-4, a record number of representatives as flag football takes flight across the U.S. and abroad.

news

Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days

On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach.

news

GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths

The Eagles and Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII in no small part thanks to some big swings made by their respective GMs. Howie Roseman and Brett Veach discussed their philosophies Monday in Phoenix.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson ready to go against Chris Jones, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII despite groin injury

Eagles OT Lane Johnson, who tore his adductor in his groin, was faced with the possibility of missing his team's Super Bowl pursuit. However, after helping the Eagles to a Divisional Round win over the Giants and an NFC Championship Game triumph over the 49ers, he's preparing to play in his second Super Bowl, which he's admitted he will savor more than his first.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to go on four-day 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers indicated that prior to determining his path for the 2023 NFL season, he'll be going on a "darkness retreat" that includes "four nights of complete darkness," he said.

news

Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, announce slew of coaching changes

The Tennessee Titans have named Tim Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator, one of several coaching changes the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Melvin Gordon goes from Broncos starter to Chiefs practice squad RB: 'This (expletive) is humbling'

After being waived by the Broncos and then landing a spot on the Chiefs practice squad, running back Melvin Gordan reflected on what his journey has been like. "This is a humbling experience, it for sure is," said Gordon.

news

49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are hiring Panthers former interim coach Steve Wilks as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in June 2022, daughter reveals

Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula remains in recovery following a cardiac arrest suffered in June of 2022, Jessica Pegula revealed in an article published Tuesday in The Players Tribune.

news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says QB Jalen Hurts has nothing to prove with contract extension on horizon

Win or lose in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are expected to begin contract extension talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts soon. Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Monday night that Hurts was "just what we're looking for."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE