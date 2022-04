The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to Las Vegas through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause. Carr previously signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Raiders in 2017.