Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI resulting in death

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that officers responded to a traffic collision involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota Rav4 on fire, and fire department personnel located "a deceased victim inside the Toyota," according to authorities.

LVMPD identified the driver of the Chevrolet as Ruggs, who remained on the scene and "showed signs of impairment."

Ruggs was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, per police.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," the Raiders said in a statement Tuesday. "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Ruggs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released the following statement Tuesday:

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The NFL released the following statement:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

