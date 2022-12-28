Around the NFL

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for final two games of 2022 season; Jarrett Stidham named starter

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 02:16 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

Jarrett Stidham was named the Raiders' starting QB by McDaniels.

"It's more about the opportunity," McDaniels said about his decision. "We're all accountable to where we're at, and I think this is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven't seen play in a situation like this against a couple of good teams, really good teams. Derek's played a lot of football. There's a lot of evaluating that's gonna take place here once the season's over, as far as how we make the most progress, what makes the most sense for everybody and how we move forward. We knew that was going to be the case.

"Obviously, we were hoping to be in a different scenario than where we are currently. But there's no finality to today. This is just a decision we thought, after talking about it and contemplating it, that we thought would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in him. And how we do going forward, we'll see. There's a lot to be sorted through once the season's over."

Las Vegas (6-9) still has a chance, albeit a slim one, to make the postseason. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and close out the year with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It is what it is," said McDaniels. "We're not going to have Chandler (Jones) out there, we're not going to have Denzel (Perryman) out there, so we've dealt with this in other positions, obviously. The intent is to have great week of preparation and practice and go out there and do everything we can to win the game. And that's what we're going to try and do. So, excited to play at home in front of our fans. We've had a decent year at home so far, and we're going to try and continue that this week."

