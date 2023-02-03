Around the NFL

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Published: Feb 03, 2023 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derek Carr has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas.

"I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games, via the Associated Press.

The Feb. 15 deadline marks the date in which $40.4 million in injury guarantees become fully guaranteed. Having the date a month before the New League Year -- and free agency -- opens puts the onus on the Raiders to make a decision.

Can they agree to a trade before the deadline? Do they cut Carr before the deadline to avoid those guarantees? Do they allow the date to pass in hopes of figuring it out down the road?

Each path has its drawbacks.

Related Links

As the deadline nears, the time crunch makes any trade more difficult. Carr, who owns a no-trade clause, confirmed that Vegas has not allowed the QB's representatives permission to speak to other clubs -- presuming any trade partner would want to adjust his contract, that'll be a necessary step at some point. Carr could also simply reject all trades in an attempt to force his way to free agency. Given that any trade agreement can't be consummated until March 15, the Raiders would also have to trust any partner wouldn't renege on the pact. That's one key reason Carr not extending the trigger date is critical.

Cutting Carr avoids the big guarantees but also means Vegas would get nothing in return for the QB leaving.

Squatting on his rights in an attempt to see what shakes out down the road is a $40 million gamble of his own.

Carr told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he's still going through all the scenarios.

"I'm just being patient," he said. "I'm going to do what's best for myself. I'm going to do what's best for my family. And (I) don't care what the optics are or anything like that. I can pick this or do that, it's kind of fun to be able to do whatever you want for once."

In the moment, he's just enjoying being at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, where he was on fire Thursday night.

"We've got choices, decisions to make," Carr told Wolfe of his future. "It's an exciting time, it really is. I'm thankful for my time here in Las Vegas, and Oakland, and I'll always be thankful and grateful but comes a time when it's time to move on and that's this time. So I'm excited, can't wait to see where God takes us next. I'm gonna give that city everything that I have. But for just one more time I get to represent the Raiders and I'm excited to do that for our fans and to get to say goodbye in our stadium. Didn't know what my next time in the stadium would be but for it being in the fourth Pro Bowl that's a pretty good time."

Related Content

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

news

Arrest warrant for aggravated menacing charge issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon; RB's agent says charge to be dropped Friday

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing was issued on Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The fifth-year pro's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement believing the charge will be dropped on Friday.

news

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans considered it a "no-brainer" to return to Houston after being a popular candidate during the recent hiring cycle, and he hopes to make the team that drafted him a champion as its head coach.

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving Derek Carr since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point. GM Dave Ziegler believes it will only be a matter of time.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts recognize significance of first Super Bowl meeting between Black starting quarterbacks

Ahead of their historic matchup in Super Bowl LVII, where two Black QBs will go head to head for the very first time, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts speak on the significance of their matchup.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Mecole Hardman unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney optimistic

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into Super Bowl LVII with questions regarding the health of their receiving corps. HC Andy Reid told reporters Thursday it appears unlikely Mecole Hardman will be able to play, while he is more optimistic about JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles posted to social media that the team will be in green jerseys for Super Bowl LVII, while the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing white.

news

Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run

During his Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football, Giants safety Julian Love insinuated that the Eagles' talented roster is the reason for their Super Bowl run, not necessarily head coach Nick Sirianni's leadership.

news

Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as member of Patriots: 'He always has been and always will be a Patriot'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he wants Tom Brady to officially retire as a member of the franchise with which he won six Super Bowls and helped transform into an NFL powerhouse.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE