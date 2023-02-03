Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

As the deadline nears, the time crunch makes any trade more difficult. Carr, who owns a no-trade clause, confirmed that Vegas has not allowed the QB's representatives permission to speak to other clubs -- presuming any trade partner would want to adjust his contract, that'll be a necessary step at some point. Carr could also simply reject all trades in an attempt to force his way to free agency. Given that any trade agreement can't be consummated until March 15, the Raiders would also have to trust any partner wouldn't renege on the pact. That's one key reason Carr not extending the trigger date is critical.

Cutting Carr avoids the big guarantees but also means Vegas would get nothing in return for the QB leaving.

Squatting on his rights in an attempt to see what shakes out down the road is a $40 million gamble of his own.

Carr told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he's still going through all the scenarios.

"I'm just being patient," he said. "I'm going to do what's best for myself. I'm going to do what's best for my family. And (I) don't care what the optics are or anything like that. I can pick this or do that, it's kind of fun to be able to do whatever you want for once."

In the moment, he's just enjoying being at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, where he was on fire Thursday night.