Tom Brady's retirement marks first significant move in 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market

The Las Vegas Raiders, who have already made clear that Derek Carr will not be back, are now without a franchise quarterback and without their most enticing option. There will be no reunion between Brady and Josh McDaniels, who shared so much success in New England, and that means the Raiders, who are already coming off a disappointing season under McDaniels, are in the unenviable position of having to find a quarterback who can generate that much excitement and winning potential.

It had always seemed a long shot that Brady would join the San Francisco 49ers, even though they were his hometown team. His children are on the East Coast and even if Brady had continued to play, it seemed likely he would prioritize proximity to them. Still, the 49ers, with Brady next year, would have been a serious Super Bowl contender, erasing the enormous quarterback questions that now confront Kyle Shanahan and pairing Brady with powerhouse running backs and the league's finest defense. The Niners will instead probably have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, who will be coming off a significant elbow injury, competing for the job, while Jimmy Garoppolo finally departs as a free agent. The Niners are so good that they started three different quarterbacks and still made the NFC Championship Game. Brady would have had a good chance to put them over the top.

The Miami Dolphins can finally go forward with Tua Tagovailoa, without the long shadow cast by Brady. Tagovailoa's breakout season in 2022 had all but slammed the door on the possibility of Brady's arrival, but the Dolphins may still stand as the greatest example of how tempting Brady was, even as his career was nearing its end.

Team owner Stephen Ross coveted Brady so much that he was suspended for a portion of last season for tampering with Brady, in an attempt to woo him to Miami while he was still under contract with the Bucs.