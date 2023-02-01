Tom Brady's the G.O.A.T. of G.O.A.T.s, Andy Reid's Super man and Sean Payton's the Broncos' savior

Three QB pressures, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a partridge in a pear tree. Reddick's fingerprints were all over Philadelphia's 31-7 win over San Francisco. And this follows up a 1.5-sack performance in the Eagles' blowout victory over the Giants in the Divisional Round. Nothing new with this cat -- he's been a game-wrecking force for quite some time, whether the larger football-watching public has taken notice or not.

Reddick has posted at least 11 sacks in each of the past three seasons. The strange part: He's done so with three different teams. But Reddick, who grew up near Philadelphia and played his college ball at Temple, seems to be putting roots down with the Eagles. Just another feather in the cap of savvy GM Howie Roseman, who brilliantly pounced on the former No. 13 overall pick with a three-year, $45 million deal this past offseason. Loved the move then, and I'm absolutely infatuated with it now. In his first year with Philly, Reddick has posted a grand total of 19.5 sacks: 16 in the regular season, 3.5 in the postseason. That's the highest combined total in the NFL this season. And you can bet your bottom dollar Reddick will do his part to heat up Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday.