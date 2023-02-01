Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Famously a sixth-round pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, 199th overall by the Patriots, Brady's unparalleled competitive drive fueled his Hall of Fame career. Brady took over as the Patriots' full-time starter during his second NFL season and never looked back, filling his trophy case along the way.

Brady retires a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner. He was named to the NFL's 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Teams and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The greatest of all time ranks No. 1 in NFL history in completions (7,753), pass attempts (12,050), yards (89,214), passing TDs (649), starts (333), QB wins (251), Pro Bowl nods (15) and Super Bowl MVPs (five). Brady led the NFL in passing TDs five times (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021), the most such seasons by any player in NFL history.

In a team sport, no single player defined winning like Brady. In his 23-season career, Brady made 20 postseason appearances, started 48 games, earned 35 wins, 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl victories, 1,200 postseason completions, 13,400 playoff passing yards, 88 postseason passing TDs, 14 game-winning drives and nine fourth-quarter comebacks, all most in NFL history.

Brady suffered the first losing season of his career after returning in 2022 but still made the postseason after helping the Bucs win the NFC South. He set the NFL records with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts, both most in a single season in league history. The campaign might not have been Brady's best, and certainly wasn't his prettiest, but he wasn't the reason the Buccaneers struggled. Even at 45 years old, Brady showed he could still sling it when protected. Without TB12, the Bucs would be picking in the top 10. Instead, they made a postseason berth.

The famously slow quarterback out of the University of Michigan built a career out of proving people wrong. He might not have been the most gifted player the NFL has ever seen, but no one won on the edges better than Brady. A relentless, maniacal drive led TB12 to conduct his entire life with that goal: becoming the greatest on the biggest stage. He didn't have otherworldly athleticism, but no one maneuvered the pocket better than Brady. His pinpoint accuracy and gorgeous deep ball were the stuff of legend.