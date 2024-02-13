Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

4) Andy Reid's on Coaching Mt. Rushmore

Reid just became the fifth head coach in league history with at least three Super Bowl wins. I've always argued that the offensive innovator had a Hall of Fame-caliber run in Philadelphia, but he just couldn't get over the hump to hammer home his Canton candidacy. Now he's an absolute lock, having won 71.3 percent of games (playoffs included) and three rings in Kansas City.

It's easy to view Reid as a fun-loving, cheeseburger-eating, mustached grandfather on the sideline, but the man is tough as nails. He is prepared, disciplined, preaches hard work and accountability and still believes in toughness in the trenches. He's as creative as they come as an offensive play-caller, routinely influencing league trends.

Bottom line: Reid is one of the four greatest coaches to grace the NFL.

5) Kyle Shanahan's OT decision was fine

It's easy to pile on Kyle and feel sick for the 49ers, but the backlash he has caught for taking the ball first in overtime is over the top. San Francisco's defense was gassed at that point, having just been gashed by Kansas City in the game-tying field goal drive at the end of regulation. You still want to establish tone and trust your offense. You want the ball third if the game remains tied after each team's possession. And you can't cite analytics because they don't exist: That was the first playoff game to go to overtime since the new rules were implemented in March of 2022.

Now, I was flat-out stunned to hear multiple Niners players admitting they didn't know the rules. That's on Kyle. And that rightfully impacts perception in the broader topic.

As an aside, I don't like this rule change. I wasn't offended when Josh Allen didn't get the ball in overtime at Kansas City two postseasons ago, a development which clearly fueled the rule change. I don't like when sports have different rules in the postseason.

Having said all of that, though ...

6) 49ers did plenty of cringeworthy things

I love Kyle. I think he's fantastic. I was all for him to change the narrative around his postseason performance. But yikes.

Forget overtime. I was beyond offended he didn't use all three timeouts at the end of the first half to get the ball back and try to rack up more points. The 49ers controlled the first two quarters of action, but only went into the break with a 10-3 lead. You knew that'd come back to haunt them.

And despite the fact that Christian McCaffrey finished with 30 touches for 160 yards, strangely, it still felt like the Offensive Player of the Year was underutilized during stretches of the game, especially as a runner. Yes, his opening-drive fumble was tough, but I sure would've liked more CMC runs, especially in the third quarter, when the tide started to turn.

San Francisco had two "Oh, noooooooooooo!!" moments in the second half, things that kill you against a team like the Chiefs:

The 49ers were my title pick last offseason, in the preseason and at the end of the regular season. I loved this team. The defense was strong on Super Bowl Sunday. San Fran held a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. This was a gut punch and baseball bat to the head at once.