Niners RB Christian McCaffrey named AP 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

The Niners raced out to a 5-0 start before dropping three straight games, which happened to be three of McCaffrey's least-productive outings of the season. But McCaffrey maintained a streak of 17 straight games with at least one touchdown until Week 10, tying Lenny Moore's all-time mark, and finished the season strong, with an average of 133 yards from scrimmage per game over his final nine games before sitting out Week 18.

And though this is a regular-season award, McCaffrey kept rolling in two playoff games, scoring two touchdowns in each and totaling 260 yards, in leading the 49ers to a spot in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFC champion 49ers ranked second in total yards per game, third in rushing yards per game, fourth in passing yards per game and third in scoring. They gained 300 or more yards in every game this season but one (the Week 6 loss to the Browns) and racked up a season-high 527 in the dominant Week 14 win over the Seahawks.

McCaffrey was a huge part of the team's offensive success, carrying the unit at times when quarterback Brock Purdy endured some brief struggles following his elbow reconstruction last offseason. The 49ers gave CMC the ball 17 or more times in every game this season except for the loss at Cleveland, where he only touched it 14 times.