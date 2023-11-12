Niners RB Christian McCaffrey's record-tying scoring streak snapped at 17 games

Leading by the final score, McCaffrey had a 19-yard run off right end on fourth-and-5 to the Jaguars' 10-yard line. McCaffrey then ran for a yard, hauled in a 6-yard catch from Sam Darnold, with starter Brock Purdy having ended his day, ran for a 2-yard loss and came up short on a fourth-down target when he was lined up wide.

"I suck. Everyone else on the team scored, except for me," McCaffrey quipped sarcastically after the Niners snapped a three-game winning streak. "Nah, means a lot to me for them to keep me in at the end of the game there and try to get me that record, but hey, I'll take a huge win."

His day ended with 95 yards on 16 carries and 47 yards on six receptions.

Nearly 60 years after Moore left his historical mark, McCaffrey made his.

Though McCaffrey fell short of claiming the record all for himself, it was a run of scoring prowess worth celebration and appreciation for CMC, whose streak began with a 3-yard touchdown reception from Purdy in Week 13 of last season.

The last time CMC went scoreless came in Week 12 of last year against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

This time around, McCaffrey was held out of the end zone on the road against the Jaguars, a team he had played against just once previously. With the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2019 campaign, McCaffrey had a massive game with 237 scrimmage yards and three total scores.