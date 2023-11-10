NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

No team has allowed more goal-line touchdowns (inside the 5-yard line) to running backs this year than the Giants. And no player has been more unfortunate on the goal line than Tony Pollard (two TDs on 10 carries). Those two goal-line touchdowns? Against Big Blue in Week 1. This is a get-right spot for Pollard, who notches multiple TDs against the Giants for the second time this season. The performance will also mark his sixth multi-score effort since Week 8 of last season, pushing him past Christian McCaffrey for the most such games in this span.