Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Dobbs didn't start for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he did dramatically finish a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Having arrived to the Vikings via trade from the Arizona Cardinals just days before, Dobbs was thrust into action when rookie starter ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jaren Hall﻿﻿﻿﻿ was injured. Dobbs recovered from a shaky start to things to deliver three total touchdowns in a comeback win. He was 20 of 30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 66 yards and a score.