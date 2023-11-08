Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 12:03 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 9? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB

The first-year sensation delivered a last-minute, game-winning drive to aplomb on Sunday in the Texans' 39-37 triumph and set a new single-game rookie passing record in the process. Stroud threw for an eye-popping 470 yards along with five touchdowns. He was on point all day, as evidenced by him completing 71.4% of his passes (30 of 42) and going without an interception.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Joshua Dobbs
Joshua Dobbs
Minnesota Vikings · QB

Dobbs didn't start for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he did dramatically finish a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Having arrived to the Vikings via trade from the Arizona Cardinals just days before, Dobbs was thrust into action when rookie starter ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jaren Hall﻿﻿﻿﻿ was injured. Dobbs recovered from a shaky start to things to deliver three total touchdowns in a comeback win. He was 20 of 30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 66 yards and a score.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore
Indianapolis Colts · CB

Not once, but twice on Sunday, Moore found the end zone. The cornerback's pair of pick-sixes propelled his Indianapolis Colts to a 27-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Moore had 47- and 66-yard returns for scores. He was all around the ball, posting eight tackles, as well.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Paulson Adebo
Paulson Adebo
New Orleans Saints · CB

Adebo was all over the field and all over the box score in the New Orleans Saints' 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears. Adebo posted seven tackles, three pass breakups, a pair of interceptions, forced a fumble and recovered one.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Derius Davis
Derius Davis
Los Angeles Chargers · WR

Not since Week 5 of the 2019 season had a Chargers player returned a punt for a touchdown. Davis changed all that the first time he touched the ball on Monday night. Davis raced 87 yards for a score, giving Los Angeles a lead it wouldn't relinquish in its 27-6 win over the New York Jets.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tress Way
Tress Way
Washington Commanders · P

In the Washington Commanders' 20-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, field position was crucial. Way won that battle for the Commanders, placing four of his five punts inside the opposing 20-yard line. Way averaged 47.8 yards per punt -- with a 44.2 net -- and had a long of 64.

