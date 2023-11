Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Dobbs didn't start for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he did dramatically finish a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Having arrived to the Vikings via trade from the Arizona Cardinals just days before, Dobbs was thrust into action when rookie starter Jaren Hall was injured. Dobbs recovered from a shaky start to things to deliver three total touchdowns in a comeback win. He was 20 of 30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 66 yards and a score.