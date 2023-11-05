Vikings QB Jaren Hall suffers concussion vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, making his first-career start in replace of an injured Kirk Cousins, suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hall endured a hard hit on a third-and-goal-scramble and had to be helped to the sideline following the play. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and recently acquired Josh Dobbs will take over under center just days after coming to Minnesota via a deadline trade with the Cardinals.

The Vikings also lost wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a concussion in the first half. Running back Cam Akers, who was the emergency QB for the Vikings if Dobbs were to suffer an injury, was later ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered in the second half.

Hall, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of BYU, was thrust into the starting lineup following Cousins' season-ended Achilles injury on Oct. 29.