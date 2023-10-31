Around the NFL

Vikings trading for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 01:43 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Joshua Dobbs won't get the start for the Arizona Cardinals this week, but he might have a chance for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals are trading Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The teams have since announced the trade.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on SiriusXM that rookie Jaren Hall is likely to start against the Atlanta Falcons, but there is a shot Dobbs could play.

The trade comes a day after Minnesota announced quarterback Kirk Cousins was lost for the season to a torn Achilles, and is a declaration the Vikings aren't willing to go gently into the rest of their campaign. With Cousins having lifted them to three straight victories, the Vikings are 4-4 and very much alive in a wide-open NFC playoff race.

Dobbs being traded -- for the second time this year -- shouldn't be all that surprising after Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's peculiar about-face on Monday. Following Arizona's Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Gannon announced Dobbs would start again in Week 9, but on Monday reversed course when he announced the returning Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune would start versus the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals gave up a fifth-round pick for Dobbs but are getting a sixth in return eight games and little more than two months later.

Related Links

Dobbs was anointed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Browns' depth chart this offseason. However, the Cardinals came calling and acquired him to be their starter with Murray on the mend. A week before he would've played his previous squad, Dobbs is on the move again. 

Dobbs has struggled as of late, fumbling in five straight games (eight on the season) and throwing interceptions in three of his last four. However, he has become seemingly expert at being a quick fix for teams. The 28-year-old made his first career NFL start last season for the Tennessee Titans, who chose to go with the veteran journeyman over a then-rookie Malik Willis. This year, he was thrust into the starting role for the Cardinals and now has a shot to provide the Vikings with an experienced hand in the aftermath of Cousins' unfortunate fate. 

On the season, Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. 

He's now headed from the NFL's worst team record-wise to a second-place squad boasting a talented receiving corps that could welcome back Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve in a few weeks. 

O'Connell and Co. can't replace Cousins and the Pro Bowl level he was playing at, but they're doing their best to stay in postseason contention.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) says he's 'playing for sure' Thursday vs. Titans

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) told reporters on Tuesday that he "for sure" is playing in Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders trading DE Montez Sweat to Bears for second-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor's lack of second-half touches in loss to Saints due to game flow

Colts head coach Shane Steichen dismissed the odd usage of RB Jonathan Taylor as a product of the double-digit deficit in the second half against the Saints in Week 8.
news

QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 'a bad day' in Raiders' loss to Lions on Monday night

Following a woeful performance in the 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't sugarcoating his performance that left Las Vegas scratching its heads. 
news

Bears grant cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek trade ahead of deadline

The Chicago Bears have given cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell after Jahmyr Gibbs' 189-yard showing: This was 'tip of the iceberg'

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke loose and broke out with the best showing of his rookie campaign, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown run that propelled the Detroit to a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Lions' win over Raiders on Monday night

Buoyed by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders for a victory on Monday night. 
news

Cardinals to start QB Clayton Tune against Browns on Sunday if Kyler Murray is not ready to return

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that rookie quarterback Clayton Tune -- not Joshua Dobbs -- will start in Arizona's Week 9 tilt against the Browns should Kyler Murray not be ready to return from his torn ACL suffered last year. 
news

Week 8 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford day to day after suffering UCL sprain in right thumb

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered day to day after sustaining a UCL sprain in his right thumb, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday. 