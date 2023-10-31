Vikings trading for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury

Dobbs was anointed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Browns' depth chart this offseason. However, the Cardinals came calling and acquired him to be their starter with Murray on the mend. A week before he would've played his previous squad, Dobbs is on the move again.

Dobbs has struggled as of late, fumbling in five straight games (eight on the season) and throwing interceptions in three of his last four. However, he has become seemingly expert at being a quick fix for teams. The 28-year-old made his first career NFL start last season for the Tennessee Titans, who chose to go with the veteran journeyman over a then-rookie Malik Willis. This year, he was thrust into the starting role for the Cardinals and now has a shot to provide the Vikings with an experienced hand in the aftermath of Cousins' unfortunate fate.

On the season, Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's now headed from the NFL's worst team record-wise to a second-place squad boasting a talented receiving corps that could welcome back Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve in a few weeks.