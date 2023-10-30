Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 01:42 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A sensational season has been cut short for Kirk Cousins after eight weeks.

Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings were dealt a massive and conclusive blow Monday with an MRI confirming he tore his Achilles in Sunday night's victory over the Green Bay Packers and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

The team has since announced Cousins' injury. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week, per the team.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's game that it was feared Cousins had suffered an Achilles injury, but the severity was unknown. Nonetheless, as is the case so often with an Achilles injury, the dreary writing was on the wall.

"Me personally, our whole team, our whole organization, we're all hurting this morning for Kirk," O'Connell said in his Monday press conference. "Just knowing how much he's invested into this team, and from a standpoint of his leadership and what he's meant to every single guy in that locker room and really what he's meant to me since my arrival here last year. We're going to miss him, there's no doubt about it that we're going to miss him."

Cousins was injured in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 24-10 win, having to be carted to the locker room. It stands as the first significant injury of Cousins' 12-season career. The veteran is expected to be with the team after surgery to help the Vikings' QB room, O'Connell told reporters.

"My expectations are, and in my dialogue briefly with Kirk since yesterday, he has every intent of still being a major, major part of our leadership, part of our quarterback room, a part of our offense, a part of our plans each week schematically like he's been, right there every step of the way, and quite honestly I don't expect anything less from Kirk being the man and the leader that he is.," O'Connell said. "Regardless of the circumstances, as tough of a break, with the momentum we have as a team right now, we have to move forward."

Related Links

Now, the Vikings, who have strung together three wins to salvage a seemingly lost season, are once again wandering through uncertainty. Rookie Jaren Hall came on in relief of Cousins and was 3 of 4 for 23 yards in his first NFL action. O'Connell did not commit to Hall as the starter for Week 9. 

The other options would be veteran Nick Mullens, who is on injured reserve and out at least until Week 10; picking up a free agent or perhaps making a move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Veteran Sean Mannion, who signed to the team's practice squad following Mullens' injury, could also see action.

After a 1-4 start to the season and Justin Jefferson being sidelined with a hamstring injury, the upcoming trade deadline was a popular talking point. However, Cousins and Co. played inspired football and ran off three consecutive wins to improve to 4-4.

Where the Vikings go without Cousins for the rest of the season and Jefferson for at least one more game remains to be seen, but it's a bad hand that Minnesota's been dealt.

Where Cousins goes from here will be a massive storyline, as well.

Cousins and the Vikings did not come to an agreement on an extension before the season, so he's in the last year of his contract. How and when he's able to come back will no doubt impact his contract demands this offseason, whether it be with the Vikings or elsewhere.

What he did in eight games in 2023 certainly is an argument that the 35-year-old has some peak years ahead if he heals up. Cousins' season concluded with him tied for the NFL lead with 18 touchdown passes. He'd also thrown for an NFC-best 2,331 yards with just five interceptions.

Now, Cousins is set for surgery and uncertainty thereafter, while the Vikings head to Atlanta for a Week 9 matchup with the Falcons with a new QB under center.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith expects to announce Week 9 starting QB on Wednesday

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith declined to tell reporters on Monday if Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will start at QB in Week 9 against the Vikings.
news

Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for multiple draft picks

The New York Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Bills signing free-agent RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette has passed a physical and is signing to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision for the Steelers prior to their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

Monday night's prime-time bout between the Raiders and Lions is a homecoming for one of the league's most ferocious pass rushers, Maxx Crosby. The two-time Pro Bowler tells Bridget Condon he "cannot wait" for his first game at Ford Field.
news

MRI shows Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered torn ACL in loss to Titans

An MRI revealed Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, in line for Week 9 return vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, enabling the starter to return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was examined before Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

After becoming the first player to pass the 1,000-receiving yard mark in eight games, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Sunday that "It feels great. God is great. I've been calling my shot since I came in this league," via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn't do this and do that, but it's all about believing in yourself."
news

Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he's team is "going to play in bigger games than that."