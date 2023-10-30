Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

Now, the Vikings, who have strung together three wins to salvage a seemingly lost season, are once again wandering through uncertainty. Rookie Jaren Hall came on in relief of Cousins and was 3 of 4 for 23 yards in his first NFL action. O'Connell did not commit to Hall as the starter for Week 9.

The other options would be veteran Nick Mullens, who is on injured reserve and out at least until Week 10; picking up a free agent or perhaps making a move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Veteran Sean Mannion, who signed to the team's practice squad following Mullens' injury, could also see action.

After a 1-4 start to the season and Justin Jefferson being sidelined with a hamstring injury, the upcoming trade deadline was a popular talking point. However, Cousins and Co. played inspired football and ran off three consecutive wins to improve to 4-4.

Where the Vikings go without Cousins for the rest of the season and Jefferson for at least one more game remains to be seen, but it's a bad hand that Minnesota's been dealt.

Where Cousins goes from here will be a massive storyline, as well.

Cousins and the Vikings did not come to an agreement on an extension before the season, so he's in the last year of his contract. How and when he's able to come back will no doubt impact his contract demands this offseason, whether it be with the Vikings or elsewhere.

What he did in eight games in 2023 certainly is an argument that the 35-year-old has some peak years ahead if he heals up. Cousins' season concluded with him tied for the NFL lead with 18 touchdown passes. He'd also thrown for an NFC-best 2,331 yards with just five interceptions.