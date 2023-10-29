Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ruled out after suffering ankle injury in win over Packers

Published: Oct 29, 2023 at 03:55 PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers after suffering an ankle injury, the team announced.

Cousins struggled to leave the field after going down in the fourth quarter with Minnesota up, 24-10. He was quickly ruled out and was carted to the locker room after being examined in the medical tent.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall replaced Cousins for the Vikings.

Cousins was 23-of-31 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns at the time of the injury.

