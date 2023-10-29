2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
- Carolina Panthers 15, Houston Texans 13
- Dallas Cowboys 43, Los Angeles Rams 20
- Minnesota Vikings 24, Green Bay Packers 10
- New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27
- Miami Dolphins 31, New England Patriots 17
- New York Jets 13, New York Giants 10 (OT)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
- Tennessee Titans 28, Atlanta Falcons 23
- Philadelphia Eagles 38, Washington Commanders 31
LATE WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Cowboys’ first-half flourish in all three phases buries Rams early. The Cowboys took a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter, the first of several punches they landed in the first 30 minutes to deliver an early knockout against the Rams. In a span of less than minutes of game clock, the Cowboys upped their lead to 26-3, scoring points on offense, defense and special teams. Daron Bland got the party started with his third pick-six of the season, followed by a safety after Sam Williams blocked a punt out of the end zone. CeeDee Lamb would then catch two TD passes before the end of the half, the first coming following the safety and 63-yard free-kick return from KaVontae Turpin. It was a sign of how dominant this team can be in stretches, even against quality opponents.
- All eyes on Matthew Stafford’s thumb following injury. Stafford appeared to have the thumb on his right (throwing) hand hit twice in the first half, first on a Micah Parsons sack and later on a two-point try right before halftime. On the Rams’ first drive of the second half, Stafford led a touchdown drive and caught the two-point conversion to make it a two-score game, but he banged the thumb on that play, which kept him out for the rest of the game, per head coach Sean McVay. Backup Brett Rypien replaced Stafford for the first offensive snaps Stafford has missed this season.
- Cowboys’ offense quiets concerns, breaking out with a huge showing. Dallas displayed crisp offensive execution, which was a big development for a team that entered the bye week after scoring just 30 points combined in its last two games. If Sunday’s win over the Rams is any indication, the pass game can continue to grow and be a dangerous group down the stretch. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were an excellent connection, connecting on 12 of Prescott’s 14 passes in his direction, for 158 yards and two scores. Those two were dialed in all game, as Prescott carved up the Rams’ zone coverage. Prescott’s chemistry with Brandin Cooks also seems to be improving. He still hasn’t caught more than four passes in a game this season, but Cooks hauled in a pretty TD pass and is settling in as a perfect complement to Lamb. This was the first time Dallas’ offense scored more than two TDs since Week 1. Prescott’s off-target red-zone pick was one of the few plays the Cowboys wished they had back on Sunday.
Next Gen stat of the game: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons finished the game with a team-high eight pressures, with seven of them coming in under 2.5 seconds, which is tied for the most quick pressures in a game this season. Parsons has led or finished tied for the team lead in pressures in six of seven games this season.
NFL Research: Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has three pick-sixes, the most in the NFL this season and the most by a Cowboys player ever in a season. The NFL record for single-season pick-sixes is four, held by three players -- Eric Allen (1993), Jim Kearney (1972) and Ken Houston (1971).
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Vikings win again, but potentially at a massive cost. After a 1-4 start, the Vikings extended their winning streak to three on Sunday, earning their first double-digit victory of the season. However, Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with what is feared to be a season-ending Achilles injury. Cousins had another stellar day (23 of 31 for 274 yards, two touchdowns), but without him, the Vikings could be turning to rookie Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick who entered the game after Cousins exited and lost a fumble on his first drive Sunday. Cousins has been sterling this season. He was again on Sunday, upping his league-high TD-pass total to 18 prior to the injury. Minnesota stayed hot in Week 8, but Cousins’ diagnosis is the most important takeaway.
- Another slow start, loss for Packers. It was rather brisk in Green Bay on Sunday, but Jordan Love and the offense remained ice cold. The Packers lost their fourth in a row to go 0 for October. It was a familiar script, as Love and the offense have now gone 10 consecutive first-half quarters without a touchdown. Love finished the day 24 of 41 for 229 yards, a second-half TD and an interception. Green Bay was held to just 270 yards of offense as the growing pains for Love and a young offense are becoming more excruciating by the week.
- Vikings rookie receiver continues to dazzle. Amazingly, the Vikings are 3-0 now without Justin Jefferson. A major reason for that is the outstanding play of Jordan Addison, who hauled in seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. With his 20-yard TD catch in the third quarter, Addison became just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to record seven-plus receiving touchdowns in his first eight games, per NFL Research. He’s off to a sensational start, but he’s also emblematic of how the Vikings’ receiving corps has responded with Jefferson sidelined by a hamstring injury. K.J. Osborn and T.J. Hockenson also had impressive showings. Given the concerns about Cousins’ injury, though, it’ll be an even more substantial surprise if the production continues.
Next Gen stat of the game: Danielle Hunter, the NFL sack leader entering the game, tallied his 10th sack of the season and had a team-high six QB pressures with a QB pressure rate of 13.6%.
NFL Research: Vikings running back Cam Akers scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter to give Minnesota its first rushing score of the season. Coming into Sunday, the Vikings were the only NFL team without a rushing TD.
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill power Saints to end skid. There was no stopping the Kamara-Hill one-two punch that pulverized Colts defenders. It was the deciding factor of a surprisingly high-scoring game. Kamara accrued 110 scrimmage yards (59 rushing, 51 receiving) and two touchdowns, but his tenacious runs seemed to break the will of the Colts’ D as drives were extended and points were scored thanks to the Saints RB’s desire. But the backbreaker was Hill, who made the most of his 12 total touches in the game by taking his nine carries for 63 yards and two TDs, completing one of his two pass attempts for a 44-yard gain and catching his one target for 14 yards. New Orleans set season-highs with 511 yards and 38 points to end a two-game losing streak. An offensive onslaught was just what the doctor ordered for a Saints team that has struggled to score so far this season.
- Colts can only get so far with backup QB amid defensive failure. Gardner Minshew had a rough go in his fourth start, completing just 56.1% of his passes (23 of 41) for 213 yards, two TDs and one interception. The Colts’ offense struggled to find any consistency down the stretch. Jonathan Taylor had a season-high 95 rush yards on 12 carries, but he had only one run in the second half. Indianapolis averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a team (164 rushing yards) but its leaky defense forced the issue in the second half. Minshew’s pick, which led to a Saints TD in the third quarter, was the turning point where the game got away from Indianapolis. Despite scoring a TD in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game (the Colts’ only score of second half), the Indy defense couldn’t get the stops it needed down the stretch.
- Derek Carr enjoys finest hour as a Saint. The ring leader of New Orleans’ offensive parade was Carr, who completed 19-of-27 passes for 310 yards and two TDs with no INTs and a 133.3 passer rating. The veteran QB was accurate and poised in the pocket, delivering passes with zealous intent downfield and leading his unit in critical situations to preserve the lead. Carr’s perfect 51-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed (three receptions, 153 yards, TD) essentially iced the game in the fourth quarter and led to a late field goal to make it a two-score game. Carr had to overcome his strip-sack fumble in the second quarter, which allowed Indianapolis to take an early 10-point lead. It looked like it could be another rough day for the Saints’ offense, but Carr and Co. seemed to find something that clicked.
Next Gen stat of the game: Derek Carr completed each of his 3 deep pass attempts targeting Rashid Shaheed on Sunday, resulting in 153 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.
NFL Research: Taysom Hill joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford as the only players in NFL history with 25-plus rushing TDs, 10-plus passing TDs and 10-plus receiving TDs in a career (including playoffs).
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill carve up Patriots’ defense. The Patriots hadn’t allowed a wide receiver to top 100 yards receiving this season until Sunday, when two Dolphins eclipsed the mark. Hill did most of his work in the first half, with five of his eight catches and 74 of his 112 yards. He also scored a 42-yard TD, blowing by the Patriots’ bracket coverage to tie the game up early. Considering that Hill was a question mark to play because of a hip injury, it was a tremendous showing -- even by Hill’s standards. Waddle was effective all game, hauling in his 31-yard TD to put the game away late. The Patriots’ defense isn’t quite as strong as it has been in recent seasons, but it’s rare that a Bill Belichick-coached unit will allow two receivers to get as loose as Hill and Waddle did on Sunday. In Week 2 against New England, they totaled nine catches for 126 yards and a TD. On Sunday, they combined for 15 catches, 233 yards and two scores.
- Patriots’ offense takes a step back following last week’s breakout performance. A week after the Patriots turned in perhaps their best all-around offensive performance of the season in a huge win over the Bills, the offense hit the skids in Miami. Their first-half touchdown came following an interception, but it at least featured a pretty scoring connection with Kendrick Bourne. Their one long TD drive came midway through the fourth quarter, but the Patriots’ defense couldn’t hang on late. Mac Jones’ critical mistake came late in the first half, failing to spot Jalen Ramsey on an ill-fated throw to Demario Douglas, which was picked in the red zone and returned for 49 yards. That set up a Miami field goal and was the swing New England absolutely could not afford. The Patriots gained only 218 total yards and had three three-and-outs. On top of that, Bourne left the game with a knee injury.
- Jalen Ramsey makes a successful Dolphins debut. Ramsey missed the first seven games of the season while recovering from meniscus surgery, but on Sunday, the Dolphins got a glimpse of just how impactful their offseason acquisition might be. Ramsey intercepted Mac Jones and returned it 49 yards in the second quarter, completely flipping a 14-7 game the Patriots were threatening to tie up before halftime. Ramsey looked spry and didn’t seem to have any trouble with his left knee after having surgery in July. He played 47 of 51 defensive snaps (exclusively at right corner), making one tackle and the pick. Ramsey appeared to be in coverage on TE Pharaoh Brown’s 24-yard catch, but Next Gen Stats did not credit Ramsey with another catch allowed in the game. Considering how the Eagles picked on the Dolphins’ corners in Week 7, seeing Ramsey have a successful debut was a huge development for Miami.
Next Gen stat of the game: Tua Tagovailoa used play-action on a season-high 38.8% of dropbacks in Week 8 against the Patriots, completing 14-of-18 passes and throwing for a season-high 189 yards on such passes.
NFL Research: Tyreek Hill crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark on Sunday, bringing his season total to 1,014 -- the most receiving yards by a single player through a team’s first eight games in the Super Bowl era.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Have a day, Travis Etienne. The weather made things a little messy for both teams on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence had a better day than his numbers might suggest, but it's fair to wonder how the game would have played out if not for the contributions of his running back. Etienne led the Jaguars in rushing (79 yards on 24 carries) on a slippery surface, but he was even more important in the passing game, especially on a 56-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He began split out wide, raced past Joey Porter Jr. and won the sprint to the end zone for a score that finally helped the Jaguars break through after settling for field goals on previous possessions. Jacksonville outgained Pittsburgh by 116 yards, but prior to Etienne's score, it was fair to wonder if the Jags might let a winnable game slip through their fingers. Instead, they finished the job, with plenty of credit due to Etienne, Lawrence and tight end Evan Engram (10 catches, 88 yards).
- Sloppy day becomes a costly one for Steelers. A soggy afternoon created a slick field in Pittsburgh, one that saw Minkah Fitzpatrick go down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Kenny Pickett exited late in the second quarter with an injury to his ribs. The Steelers were forced to turn to Mitch Trubisky and watched him throw two fourth-quarter interceptions. It felt like the Steelers would find a way to win for much of the game, primarily because they were keeping it close and seemed to be mere inches from breaking through. But the loss of Pickett and Fitzpatrick directly contributed to their downfall. With Fitzpatrick absent, safety Damontae Kazee allowed Etienne a free alley to the end zone after he hauled in a pass over Joey Porter Jr. Trubisky managed to lead one touchdown drive, but his mistakes were crushing. Now, the Steelers are left hoping Pickett can return from his injury quickly.
- Opportunistic Jaguars continue to thrive defensively. A low-scoring, ugly weather game can get wacky if the participants allow it. Jacksonville made certain to keep that from happening by doing what it does better than any other team in the NFL: Rack up takeaways. The Jaguars intercepted Trubisky twice, helping make up for their three giveaways and putting a stop to the Steelers' fourth-quarter comeback efforts. That's been a defining feature of the Jags in the last month, and on a day that could have proven to be precarious, they emerged victorious by capitalizing on errors.
Next Gen stat of the game: George Pickens' 22-yard touchdown reception saw him hurdle over a defender -- breaking free from two Jaguars in the process. The play included a touchdown probability of just 4.9 percent.
NFL Research: Travis Etienne became the first Jaguars player with 70-plus rushing yards and 70-plus receiving yards in a game since Maurice Jones-Drew did so in Week 13 of the 2011 season (vs. Chargers).
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Introducing Mr. Levis. Will Levis had a star-making introduction on Sunday. The rookie threw a quartet of touchdown passes against the NFL’s No. 3 defense to lead the Titans to a victory and a season-high 28 points in his first career start. His arm was true, his decision-marking showed maturity and he kindled a chemistry with veteran DeAndre Hopkins that equated to three TDs. On a beauty of a 47-yard hookup in the first quarter, Levis threw his first NFL TD and Hopkins hauled in his first score as a Titan. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught a 33-yarder from Levis, which quelled the Falcons’ second-half surge. Per NFL Research, Levis is the second player since at least 1970 with four touchdown passes in his first game. The other was Marcus Mariota in 2015 for the Titans. Mariota was eventually replaced by Ryan Tannehill, who was on the sideline Sunday with a high ankle sprain. There will no doubt be clamoring aplenty for Levis to keep hold of the starting reins going forward. Tennessee’s future at quarterback might still lack clarity, but it certainly looked promising on Sunday.
- Smith makes QB switch (for now). With his offense stifled, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith turned to quarterback Taylor Heinicke in place of starter Desmond Ridder to begin the second half. After the game, Smith told reporters he had confidence in Ridder and that the switch wasn’t performance-based. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared on Sunday. Heinicke led the Falcons to 20 points in in the final two quarters after Atlanta managed just three points in the first half. Ridder lost a fumble in the second quarter, good for his NFL-leading 12th giveaway. He was also sacked five times and threw for just 71 yards. Despite the loss, the Falcons are still atop the NFC South standings.
- Tip of the helmet to Mike Vrabel. There were some big questions marks facing the Titans heading into Sunday. Their franchise running back’s name has been swirling in trade talk ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, their starting quarterback was out with an ankle injury. Are they sellers at the trade deadline, set for a rebuild after trading All-Pro safety Kevin Byard last week? Despite all the potential distractions, Mike Vrabel improved to 6-0 following a bye week with the Titans, Levis has Nashville excited and the head coach earned a victory over his former offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. This was a week in which everything came up Vrabel.
Next Gen stat of the game: Will Levis wasn’t just feeling the pressure of starting his first NFL game, but he was under constant duress from the Falcons. Atlanta had 14 QB pressures with a pressure percentage of 43.8%.
NFL Research: DeAndre Hopkins has caught the first career passing touchdown from four different quarterbacks, including Will Levis on Sunday. It’s tied for the most in NFL history with Marvin Harrison and Joey Galloway.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- A.J. Brown is not of this world. If you've turned on an Eagles game in the last six weeks, you've likely seen Brown make a spectacular play or two. On Sunday, Brown picked up right where he left off in the Eagles' Week 7 victory over the Dolphins, winning jump balls with such grace and dexterity, it almost looked too easy. Both of his touchdown catches were worthy of excited yelps, and his production once again powered a receiving corps that helped Jalen Hurts finish with 319 passing yards and four touchdowns. The addition of Julio Jones gave the Eagles another big body to target and might have rounded out a pass-catching group that suddenly looks to be among the very best in the league. And none of those players are better than Brown, who made history with his performance on Sunday and undoubtedly deserved a game ball for dominating once again.
- A great day ends in disaster for Sam Howell. This game was eerily similar to the first meeting between the Commanders and Eagles back in Week 4, so much so that they reached the same score (24-24) at almost the exact same point of the game as they did a month ago. Howell was sharp in both contests, slinging the ball all over the field to great success. But Washington's downfall also came as a result of Howell's decisions. He threw a pass into traffic that was intercepted by Reed Blankenship, leading to Philadelphia's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter -- one of three fourth-quarter trips to the end zone for the Eagles. Howell also failed to connect with Terry McLaurin on consecutive attempts on the ensuing drive, turning it over on downs and giving the Eagles a chance to put away the game for good. Before then, Howell was incredibly effective, and his numbers -- 39 of 52, 397 yards, four touchdowns -- back that up. But the late stretch of struggles underscored just how difficult it is to win in this league, especially against an elite opponent.
- Eagles’ defense rebounds in the clutch. On paper, the Eagles should have been licking their chops when reviewing this matchup. Washington had just subjected Howell to relentless pressure created by the Giants last weekend (including a total of six sacks), and Philadelphia entered Week 8 ranked second in QB pressures. Its defense featured five players with 2.5-plus sacks through seven weeks. The pressures arrived, but Howell was remarkably proficient at getting the ball out before he was truly under duress, so much so that Eagles fans had to feel frustrated by a lack of takedowns through the first three quarters. As described above, Philadelphia's defense eventually rose to the task, and Haason Reddick finished the job with a fourth-down sack of Howell late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles' only sack of the day. Sometimes, these games don't unfold as we expect, but Philly did enough to get the job done.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jalen Hurts completed 11-of-14 passes of 10-plus air yards for 207 yards and four touchdowns, including a completion percentage over expected of +31.3 percent.
NFL Research: With eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, A.J. Brown became the first player in NFL history with 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games.