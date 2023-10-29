2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Eric Edholm's takeaways:





Cowboys’ first-half flourish in all three phases buries Rams early. The Cowboys took a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter, the first of several punches they landed in the first 30 minutes to deliver an early knockout against the Rams. In a span of less than minutes of game clock, the Cowboys upped their lead to 26-3, scoring points on offense, defense and special teams. Daron Bland got the party started with his third pick-six of the season, followed by a safety after Sam Williams blocked a punt out of the end zone. CeeDee Lamb would then catch two TD passes before the end of the half, the first coming following the safety and 63-yard free-kick return from KaVontae Turpin. It was a sign of how dominant this team can be in stretches, even against quality opponents. All eyes on Matthew Stafford’s thumb following injury. Stafford appeared to have the thumb on his right (throwing) hand hit twice in the first half, first on a Micah Parsons sack and later on a two-point try right before halftime. On the Rams’ first drive of the second half, Stafford led a touchdown drive and caught the two-point conversion to make it a two-score game, but he banged the thumb on that play, which kept him out for the rest of the game, per head coach Sean McVay. Backup Brett Rypien replaced Stafford for the first offensive snaps Stafford has missed this season. Cowboys’ offense quiets concerns, breaking out with a huge showing. Dallas displayed crisp offensive execution, which was a big development for a team that entered the bye week after scoring just 30 points combined in its last two games. If Sunday’s win over the Rams is any indication, the pass game can continue to grow and be a dangerous group down the stretch. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were an excellent connection, connecting on 12 of Prescott’s 14 passes in his direction, for 158 yards and two scores. Those two were dialed in all game, as Prescott carved up the Rams’ zone coverage. Prescott’s chemistry with Brandin Cooks also seems to be improving. He still hasn’t caught more than four passes in a game this season, but Cooks hauled in a pretty TD pass and is settling in as a perfect complement to Lamb. This was the first time Dallas’ offense scored more than two TDs since Week 1. Prescott’s off-target red-zone pick was one of the few plays the Cowboys wished they had back on Sunday.





Next Gen stat of the game: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons finished the game with a team-high eight pressures, with seven of them coming in under 2.5 seconds, which is tied for the most quick pressures in a game this season. Parsons has led or finished tied for the team lead in pressures in six of seven games this season.





NFL Research: Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has three pick-sixes, the most in the NFL this season and the most by a Cowboys player ever in a season. The NFL record for single-season pick-sixes is four, held by three players -- Eric Allen (1993), Jim Kearney (1972) and Ken Houston (1971).





