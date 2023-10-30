Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

Broncos safety Justin Simmons generated an interception and a fumble recovery on Sunday, continuing his trend of being a thorn in Mahomes' side. Simmons has an interception in each game versus Mahomes this season and five in his career (no other player has more than two INTs against the K.C. signal-caller).

Like Payton, Simmons downplayed the streak-ending victory, noting it was good to get a win that keeps the Broncos in the hunt heading into the bye week.streak

"I get from the outside looking in, you look at it as a fan base and things like that, that there is this streak and everybody wants to talk about it," Simmons said. "But literally, each and every year, it is a new team. It is a new head coach, a new staff in general. You come into this, like I told you guys heading into this week, we're only 0-1 (against the Chiefs this season). We lost to them on Thursday night two weeks ago, and we're coming into this game expecting to win. It's a new team, it's a new look, and that is kind of how it is. I know some guys have been here, myself obviously the longest, have been here and have faced them multiple times, but it is a new team.

"It is a new year, and that is kind of the mindset you have to have going into it. Really happy we won. That is a heck of a team, we know that watching them. It just feels good to win."

The Broncos sit at 3-5 heading into the bye, with back-to-back victories and earning three wins in their past five games. The win will keep Denver's hope alive in 2023, and finally, the world can stop talking about the losing streak to Kansas City.